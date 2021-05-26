Cancel
MLB

Sandoval has 3 hits in return to Boston, Braves win 3-1

By The Associated Press
Pablo Sandoval was happy to be back at Fenway Park for the first time since his disastrous tenure with the Red Sox. It was the Boston fans who weren't so happy to see him. Booed for every at-bat, Sandoval delivered three hits and Charlie Morton retired the last 13 Red Sox he faced to lead the Atlanta Braves to a 3-1 victory over Boston on Tuesday night.

92.9 The Ticket

Brewer, ME
92.9 The Ticket has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

