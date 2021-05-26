A great day

Saturday May 22 was Chester’s fishing derby. It is sponsored by the Chester Rod & Gun Club and held at the Chester reservoir. As usual, Danny Clemons and I were there. George Wilson was there and registered 37 kids for the event. By the end of the day 57 fish were caught. This year George had some great prizes including rod and reel combinations, tackle boxes, packs of lures, and fish nets. At 9 a.m. George blew the horn announcing the derby was open. It wasn’t long before the first trout was caught. This prize went to Brooks Wilder. He went on to catch other trout.