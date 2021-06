Hudson’s Bay in Canada has begun selling Forever 21 through a partnership with YM Inc., the Canadian licensee of the brand. Hudson’s Bay launched two large “full-line” Forever 21 shops within its Yorkdale and Square One Shopping Centre locations in Toronto. Several additional Hudson’s Bay locations across Canada, in Toronto, Vancouver and other cities will offer the Forever 21 brand this fall, either through delineated shops-in-shop or integrated into the women’s fashion areas. Hudson’s Bay did not specify which of its other stores would carry the collection. Hudson’s Bay, which along with Saks Fifth Avenue and Saks Off 5th is owned by Hudson’s Bay Co., operates 87 department stores across Canada.