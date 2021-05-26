Cancel
Pittsburgh, PA

Low humidity and sunshine makes for nice Thursday

By Stephen Cropper, WPXI-TV
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 17 days ago
PITTSBURGH — Enjoy the sunshine and lower humidity Thursday, a welcome relief after the recent summer heat. Open the windows and give the fans and AC a break, with nighttime lows dropping into the 50s.

Wet weather returns as we end the week and start the holiday weekend. Periods of rain will dampen your outdoor plans Friday, and a few thunderstorms are possible.

Showers end Saturday, but cooler weather will have you trading the short sleeves for sweatshirts. High temperatures will be about 15° below normal, topping out in the upper 50s.

WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh, PA
