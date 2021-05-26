Low humidity and sunshine makes for nice Thursday

PITTSBURGH — Enjoy the sunshine and lower humidity Thursday, a welcome relief after the recent summer heat. Open the windows and give the fans and AC a break, with nighttime lows dropping into the 50s.

Wet weather returns as we end the week and start the holiday weekend. Periods of rain will dampen your outdoor plans Friday, and a few thunderstorms are possible.

Showers end Saturday, but cooler weather will have you trading the short sleeves for sweatshirts. High temperatures will be about 15° below normal, topping out in the upper 50s.

Cox Media Group