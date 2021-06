The highly publicized infrastructure bill is being beaten around in Congress. It doesn’t seem to be nearing approval any time soon. Why? Well, for starters this nation’s highest level of government can’t even agree on what constitutes infrastructure. The English language can be confusing, but let’s not once again allow the highest levels of our country’s elected leadership to absurdly contort the meaning of words, as in: “That depends on what your definition of “is” is,” or “I did not have sexual relations with that woman” (quotes from a former President while in office).