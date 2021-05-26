Bender: No need to investigate tourists
I, for one, am gratified that Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D., voted against a congressional investigation into the events of Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol. As Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-GA, proclaimed, the whole thing was nothing more than “a normal tourist visit,” albeit one during which he was pictured screaming in terror, because, let's face it, those people are awful … treasonists, terrorists, white supremacists … and some of them, I assume, are good tourists.www.jamestownsun.com