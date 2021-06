Former WWE NXT Superstar Kavita Devi (Kavita Dalal) says reports on her release from the company are not accurate. Devi recently spoke with The Hindustan Times and was asked to clarify her status with the company after it was reported that she was among the NXT releases made back on May 19. Devi noted that she has been back at home in India to deal with family issues, as we reported before, and that she’s also been recovering from an ACL injury. She said the reports are not accurate, and that she and WWE are working on a new arrangement that allows her to be at home right now.