Studio Not For Sale, Says Sony CEO Yoshida Kenichiro

This has been the most annoying publisher saga in recent memory. Look, Microsoft really screwed up with the whole DRM proposal last generation. They were essentially bullied out of it, and we shouldn’t forget it. But they did do an about-face, and shored up concepts like cross-play and backward compatibility to make a roaring impact on this generation. Sony then slotted into that old role nicely, fighting cross-play kicking and screaming. That might have changed, based on recent comments from PlayStation boss Jim Ryan.