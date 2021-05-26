Cancel
Stutsman County, ND

Now is not the best time to control dandelions

Jamestown Sun
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpring has sprung and so have the dandelions. A common question I receive is how to control dandelions in a lawn. Most of us don’t like to see the yellow flowers all over our yard. However, despite the yellow flowers reminding us how many dandelions there are in our lawn, now is not the best time to control dandelions.

