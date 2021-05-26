Cancel
NBA

The Clippers Are on the Verge of Disaster Again

By Justin Verrier
The Ringer
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJustin, Rob, and Wos start by discussing another disappointing performance from the Clippers against the Mavs. Then they discuss the Lakers evening up their series and Anthony Davis’s bounce-back performance. Lastly, they discuss the Nets’ blowout win over the Celtics and how the Nets will match up in future rounds.

www.theringer.com
Anthony Davis
#Lakers#Celtics#The Clippers#Mavs#The Nets
