The Clippers Are on the Verge of Disaster Again

MAVERICKS (3-3) AT LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS (3-3) Time: 2:30 p.m. Radio: ESPN 103.3 FM; Univision 1270 AM (Spanish) About the Mavericks: After going a perfect 3-0 in this playoff series in games played in Los Angeles, the Mavs are very confident they can make that 4-0. The road team has won all six games in this series – an anomaly the Mavs truly expect to continue today. . .The Mavs-Clippers Game 7 winner will start a best-of-seven series at the Utah Jazz on Tuesday. And since Game 2 of that Western Conference semifinals is Thursday in Salt Lake City, when the Mavs flew to LA on Saturday they had to pack for a six-day road trip. . .The Mavs lost Game 6 at home on Friday, 104-97. But when the Mavs dropped Game 4 at home, 106-81, on May 28, they followed that up by traveling to Los Angeles and defeating the Clippers, 105-100, in Game 5. So the Mavs know they have (immediate) experience and success bouncing back on the road after suffering a gut-wrenching loss at home. . .The Mavs are 4-2 all-time in a Game 7, including winning a pair of them in 2003. In 2014, the Mavs lost in the first round to the San Antonio Spurs in seven games. But in 2006 the Mavs defeated the Spurs in seven games in the second round of the playoffs by winning Game 7 in San Antonio, 119-111, in overtime. In the first round of the 2005 playoffs, the Mavs emerged victorious over the Houston Rockets when they captured Game 7 by the resounding score of 116-76. In 2003, the Mavs not only beat the Portland Trail Blazers in seven games in the opening round of the playoffs, they also upended the Sacramento Kings in seven games in the second round of the ’03 playoffs. In addition, in the Mavs’ first-ever Game 7, they lost to the Los Angeles Lakers in the 1988 Western Conference Finals. . .Back when the first round of the playoffs was a best-of-five series, the Mavs dropped the first two games of the 2001 series to the Utah Jazz before winning the last three games and the series in dramatic fashion. That includes winning the decisive Game 5 in Salt Lake City. That, by the way, was the first postseason series ever played and won by the Dirk Nowitzki-led Mavs. . .Luka Doncic collected 29 points, eight rebounds, 11 assists and four steals in Game 6. Also in that game, Tim Hardaway Jr. contributed 23 points, Boban Marjanovic had 12 points and nine boards, and Dorian Finney-Smith finished with 11 points, seven rebounds and two steals.