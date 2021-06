As part of a yearlong celebration of the 150th anniversary of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Seymour, the church plans to celebrate its role in helping prepare pastors. After completing college, those preparing to be pastors spend four more years at a seminary, including a one-year internship in a congregation. In the 1960s and early 1970s, 12 students preparing to become pastors spent a full internship year at Immanuel as vicars. From 1996 to the present, another 23 students have served their vicarage at Immanuel before going out to serve as pastors.