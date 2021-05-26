Cancel
Brecksville, OH

Drunk driver crashes BMW into Kia and RTA bus on Brecksville Road: Brecksville Police Blotter

By John Benson, special to cleveland.com
 17 days ago
On April 22, police were dispatched to an accident on Brecksville Road. An arriving officer located a crash involving an RTA bus, a Kia Sorento and a BMW 3 Series. Witnesses told the officer that they saw the speeding BMW go through a red light while traveling north on Brecksville Road. That’s when the BMW rear-ended the KIA, which was stopped at the light. The Sorento then rammed the back of the RTA bus.

