Douglas County, CO

CU South Denver campus in Douglas County hits the market

By Thomas Gounley
Denver Post
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe University of Colorado South Denver campus in Douglas County has hit the market, eight months after the state university system said it would be shuttered and sold. JLL said Monday that a team led by brokers Lindsey Fahey and Patrick Bolick are marketing the large three-level facility at 10035 S. Peoria St. in Lone Tree, which boasts a meeting venue with capacity for more than 1,000, a two-story atrium and foyer, outdoor space, a 300-seat theater, a commercial kitchen and multiple classrooms.

www.denverpost.com
