Tesla is removing radar from Autopilot, and it makes absolutely no sense

Tesla updated its website last week to say that Model 3 and Model Y cars built for North America and shipping this month no longer will be equipped with radar. On Tesla's earnings call last month, CEO Elon Musk called radar one of the last "crutches" the electric-vehicle maker wants to do away with in its pursuit of full autonomy, which has proved elusive so far. Musk has been famously opposed to lidar technology, which uses pulses of laser light to detect objects.