Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Tesla is removing radar from Autopilot, and it makes absolutely no sense

By Ioanna Lykiardopoulou
The Next Web
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleForget about radar for self-driving tech. Tesla announced yesterday that it’s officially transitioning to its camera-based autonomous driving system, known as Tesla Vision. Starting this month, Model 3 and Model Y vehicles, which will be delivered to the North American market, will be the first cars to ditch radar entirely, and employ camera vision and neural net processing for the performance of “Autopilot, Full-Self Driving, and certain active safety features.”

thenextweb.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tesla Drivers#Autonomous Cars#Tesla Vision#North American#Audio#Pure Vision Autopilot#Ditch Radar#Autonomous Driving#Self Driving Tech#Camera Vision#Example Drivers#Vehicles#Full Self Driving#Neural Net Processing#Earth#Emergency Vehicle#Car Horns#External Suppliers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
News Break
Cars
News Break
Tesla
Related
BusinessNBC Connecticut

Tesla Begins Deliveries of Its New Model S Plaid

Tesla began deliveries of its Model S Plaid, a new high-performance version of its flagship electric sedan on Thursday. CEO Elon Musk had hyped the months-delayed vehicle as the "quickest production car ever made" in weeks before the event. "We're in production and gonna deliver the first 25 cars now,...
Carstorquenews.com

New Tesla Model Y Owner Reports Autopilot High Beam Issue

Reddit member Jaws12 recently posted that after picking up his brand new Tesla Model Y in Cleveland yesterday, that while on Autopilot his car exited Autopilot after he decided to disable the Auto High Beam function while driving. Only until after he re-enabled the Auto High Beam function could he continue to use Auto Pilot.
Carsnewslivetv.com

Tesla’s in-car cameras will now monitor its autopilot driving

Washington: For owners of the Tesla Model 3 or Model Y, it is apparently now possible that the in-car camera will soon be monitoring the vehicle while on autopilot. According to TechCrunch, Tesla has reportedly enabled the capability through a software update. The use of the new feature was originally spotted on Twitter after a current Tesla owner took to the platform to post images of the latest software version on his Model Y.
Carsteslanorth.com

Tesla Autopilot Box Test: Pure Vision Model Y vs. Model X with Radar

Following the recent replacement of radar on Teslas to Pure Vision cameras, and reports of Tesla using the in-cabin camera to monitor driver attention, one Tesla fan has released some of the first videos driving a radarless Tesla. Popular Tesla hacker @greentheonly got Kevin Smith (@spleck) to test his radarless...
Traffic AccidentsMySanAntonio

Tesla Autopilot Now Requires Drivers to Be Attentive and Properly Seated

Tesla’s Autopilot feature has been at the center of a number of controversies lately. A fatal crash in Texas this past April sparked an NTSB investigation, which concluded that Autopilot could not have been engaged where the accident took place but remains open on other matters. A more recent crash in California also prompted news reports linking it to Autopilot. And the question of what, exactly, Autopilot can and should be used for remains open.
CarsArkansas Online

Tesla shifts to camera-based Autopilot

Tesla updated its website last week to say that Model 3 and Model Y cars built for North America and shipping this month no longer will be equipped with radar. On Tesla's earnings call last month, CEO Elon Musk called radar one of the last "crutches" the electric-vehicle maker wants to do away with in its pursuit of full autonomy, which has proved elusive so far. Musk has been famously opposed to lidar technology, which uses pulses of laser light to detect objects.
Carstorquenews.com

Tesla Autopilot Confused by Partial Lane Exposed Vehicles

A recent Reddit post and video showing what could have been a terrible accident has raised concerns among some Tesla owners that Autopilot is confused when traffic conditions include a partial lane obstruction of a pulled-over stationary vehicle. Reddit Posts Attest to Autopilot Shortcomings. A recent post by Reddit member...
TechnologyPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Is Tesla Vision Better Than Radar?

Is Tesla Vision better than radar? That’s a question many Tesla owners (and curious people) might be asking now that Tesla has ditched radar in favor of Tesla Vision. What prompted the move, and is Tesla Vision, or something like it, the future for car technology?. How does Tesla Vision...
Businessinputmag.com

Elon Musk demos overhyped game on his overhyped car

Elon Musk, Technoking of Tesla, unveiled his car company’s latest luxury electric vehicle last night to the literal “ooh’s” and “aahs” of bro-loyalists everywhere — the Model S “Plaid.” Musk says the new model is the “quickest production vehicle ever made,” allegedly capable of going 0-60 mph in under 2 seconds... hence the “Plaid” addendum, which is in reference to a Spaceballs joke, because of course it is.
CarsPosted by
Robb Report

Tesla’s 1,020 HP Model S Plaid—Its Most Powerful EV Yet—Is Here

Tesla’s most powerful production vehicle is finally hitting the market. On Thursday, the EV giant unveiled the final version of the Model S Plaid during a special delivery event for the powerful four-door. The high-performance version of the brand’s flagship, which was first announced in January, arrives with 1,020 horsepower, a sub-two-second zero to 60mph time and a 390-mile range.
Fremont, CAstartupnchill.com

Tesla delivers the first 25 Model S Plaid sedans

A lucky 25 customers received Tesla’s redesigned Model S “Plaid” at an event hosted by CEO Elon Musk in Fremont, California on Thursday night. The Silicon Valley automaker has billed this new $130,000 version of the Model S — first announced in January and originally slated to ship in March — as the “quickest production vehicle ever made,” with the…
Carsrenewanews.com

Tesla looks to recruit Autopilot testers in major U.S. cities

Tesla is looking to recruit several Autopilot test drivers in major U.S. cities as the company continues to ramp its self-driving efforts in the country. For years, Tesla has been known for its semi-autonomous vehicles that assist drivers in traveling while creating a safer environment on the road for everyone.Brought to you by: EV Driven.
Carsteslanorth.com

Tesla Officially Removes Model S Plaid+ From Website

Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced on Sunday the Model S Plaid+ was canceled, citing there was ‘no need’ for the high-end sedan with 520-mile range. Some non-believers on the web believed Musk might have been joking, but according to the Tesla website, the Plaid+ has been officially removed, confirming what the Tesla leader had to say on the matter (via @SawyerMerritt). The Model S page no longer mentions the Plaid+ in both the United States and Canada.
Fremont, CAstartupnchill.com

Elon Musk reveals the Tesla Model S Plaid

Tesla finally held the long-awaited, and once rescheduled, “delivery event” for its ultra-fast Model S Plaid at its factory in Fremont, California. The electric vehicle company will begin with 25 deliveries on Friday evening, expanding to several hundred cars per week and a thousand cars per week in the next quarter, CEO Elon Musk said at the event. There were…
Carsinsideevs.com

Tesla Model S Plaid Deliveries Are Underway At The Fremont Factory

The Tesla Model S Plaid will be in the hands of some lucky reservation holders today. Tesla says the Plaid is "the best car in the world" and we will soon find out. On stage at the delivery event, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the Plaid will charge 87 miles in 15 minutes and will have a range of 390 miles. The tri-motor powertrain creates 1,020 horsepower. The Plaid will also have the lowest drag coefficient of any production vehicle at 0.208 Cd.