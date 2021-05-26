Tesla is removing radar from Autopilot, and it makes absolutely no sense
Forget about radar for self-driving tech. Tesla announced yesterday that it’s officially transitioning to its camera-based autonomous driving system, known as Tesla Vision. Starting this month, Model 3 and Model Y vehicles, which will be delivered to the North American market, will be the first cars to ditch radar entirely, and employ camera vision and neural net processing for the performance of “Autopilot, Full-Self Driving, and certain active safety features.”thenextweb.com