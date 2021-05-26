Cancel
Pleasanton, TX

Local Matters

By Pleasanton Express Staff
Pleasanton Express
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI wrote a front-page story about the great news that beginning. May 27, Plestex will resume its regular seven day a week, 364 days a year schedule (closed on Christmas Eve). I posted this news on Facebook and Trae Gaenzel, owner of The Happy Dudes, commented that as a kid he loved Pleasanton summers because of the Plestex. Trae would pick up a Plestex coupon at Dowdy’s and run over for the Wednesday matinee. It made me think about how great an article would be of a collection of movie matinee memories from the Plestex.

www.pleasantonexpress.com
