Local Matters

I wrote a front-page story about the great news that beginning. May 27, Plestex will resume its regular seven day a week, 364 days a year schedule (closed on Christmas Eve). I posted this news on Facebook and Trae Gaenzel, owner of The Happy Dudes, commented that as a kid he loved Pleasanton summers because of the Plestex. Trae would pick up a Plestex coupon at Dowdy’s and run over for the Wednesday matinee. It made me think about how great an article would be of a collection of movie matinee memories from the Plestex.