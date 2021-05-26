Cancel
S&P 500 Stock Diagnoses Breakout After Buying Spree, 455% Growth

By MATTHEW GALGANI
Investor's Business Daily
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScience and health care leader PerkinElmer (PKI) isn't just feeling fit after its spree of recent acquisitions. As industry peers Iqvia (IQV), Charles River Laboratories (CRL), PRA Health Sciences (PRAH) and Avantor (AVTR) make new highs, PKI stock is also researching a potential new breakout. The medical products powerhouse has...

www.investors.com
Stocksjioforme.com

4 Top TSX Growth Stocks To Buy This Instant

For most people, the main investment goal is to save enough money for retirement. However, there may be secondary goals with relatively different timelines.It is essential to have different strategies and different stock selection criteria for others Investment goals.. Timing is important if you are looking for stocks that serve...
Stocksinvesting.com

3 High-Growth TSX Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

When it comes to long-term holdings, more people prefer dividend stocks over growth stocks. For reliable long-term growth, many investors prefer index ETFs. They make the perfect “buy-and-hold” assets for capital appreciation. But if you can tone down your expectations of “high-returns” a bit and instead focus more on stocks...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Is Peloton Stock a Better Buy After the Recall?

The recent downward spiral in Peloton Interactive's (NASDAQ:PTON) stock price has been unnerving for some investors. After an impressive climb during the pandemic, the stock has lost a third of its value year to date. While it's normal to see growth stocks experience wild price swings occasionally, investors are probably wondering whether the stock is a buy, sell, or hold following the company's recall of its treadmill products recently.
StocksPosted by
WGAU

Stocks stall, S&P 500 still on track for a 3rd weekly gain

Stocks stalled in afternoon trading Friday, though the S&P 500 is still on pace for its third weekly gain in a row. A day after inching to an all-time high, the S&P 500 was up less than 0.1% as of 2:14 p.m. Eastern, after spending much of the day in the red. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 35 points, or 0.1%, to 34,430 and the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.2%. With the exception of the Dow, the indexes are on pace to close the week higher.
StocksHerald & Review

Stocks notch modest gains and a 3rd winning week for S&P 500

Wall Street closed out a mostly listless week Friday with a wobbly day of trading that helped nudge the S&P 500 to its third straight weekly gain. The benchmark index edged up 0.2% after spending much of the day in the red. The small uptick was enough to lift the S&P 500 to an all-time high for the second day in a row.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

US STOCKS-S&P ekes out gains to close languid week

NEW YORK, June 11 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 closed nominally higher at the end of a torpid week marked with few market-moving catalysts and persistent concerns over whether current inflation spikes could linger and cause the U.S. Federal Reserve to tighten its dovish policy sooner than expected. Economically sensitive...
StocksNBC New York

Stock Futures Rise Slightly After the S&P 500 Closes at New High

U.S. stock futures were slightly higher Friday morning after the S&P 500 hit a new record in the previous session despite hotter-than-expected inflation data. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 74 points while S&P 500 futures added 0.1%. Nasdaq-100 futures gained 0.1%. There were not many big...
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

IBD 50 Growth Stocks: A Scattershot Week Of Bases, Buy Points

With a $2 trillion White House infrastructure spending proposal gridlocked in negotiations, and investors unclear on how the Federal Reserve might tackle inflation, stock market action in general and growth stocks in particular remained vexing over the past week. Leading growth stocks generally lagged. Innovator IBD 50 ETF (FFTY) and Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities…
Stocksmorningstar.com

U.S. Stock Futures Hover After S&P 500 Hits Record

U.S. stock futures were little changed a day after the S&P 500 nudged up to a fresh record as investors weighed rising inflation against evidence of a healing labor market. S&P 500 futures traded mostly flat and futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average traded flat. Changes in equity futures don't necessarily predict movements after the markets open.
StocksBenzinga

How do I buy iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) stock?

You can purchase shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (ARCA: IJH) through any online brokerage. View our list of the best stock brokerages. Who are iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF's (IJH) main competitors?. A. There are no as such competitors for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. Q. What is...
StocksPosted by
Los Angeles Times

U.S. stocks end higher, erasing weekly loss for the S&P 500

Healthcare and technology companies helped drive stocks higher Thursday, bringing the Standard & Poor’s 500 index to a record and out of the red for the week. The benchmark index rose 0.5% and is on track for its third straight weekly gain. Bond yields initially rose, then mostly fell after a much-anticipated report showing a big jump in inflation last month.
Stocksinvesting.com

Will the Stock Market Breakout Continue?

While, the mania in meme stocks has continued this week, a more important development is the S&P 500 (SPY) flirting with a breakout to new highs above 4,238. Recent attempts to pierce this level have failed. It continued this week as yesterday and today featured gap ups to a couple of points below these highs which were rejected - resulting in some very mild declines. If the range-like conditions are still intact, then being more conservative at this juncture would certainly be rewarded given that we are at the upper-end of the range. However, there are some positive developments under the surface that do increase the odds that this breakout attempt will succeed. In this week’s commentary, I will discuss these improvements, note some reasons to be skeptical of a breakout, explain what I think is the appropriate positioning and provide an updated look at inflation. Read on below to find out more….(Please enjoy this updated version of my weekly commentary from the POWR Growth newsletter).
Medical & BiotechPosted by
MarketWatch

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock tumbles to pace S&P 500 losers after disappointing drug trial data

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. tumbled 13.8% in premarket trading Friday, enough to pace the S&P 500's early decliners, after the biotechnology company released what was seen as disappointing data on its treatment for people with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD), which can lead to liver and lung disease. The stock was on track to open at the lowest price seen during regular-session hours since October 2019. The company said late Thursday that the Phase 2 trial of VX-864 mets its primary endpoint, showing a mean increase of 2.2 to 2.3 micromolar fAAT levels across the dose groups compared...
StocksZacks.com

2 Tech Stocks to Buy Now at Big Discounts for Long-Term Growth

The Nasdaq continued its recent climb on Thursday, while the S&P 500 jumped to new records. The positivity came despite May’s 5% jump in consumer prices that marked the highest annual inflation rate in almost 13 years. CPI jumped 5% last month to top April’s 4.2% rise that brought about...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Forget Dogecoin: These Growth Stocks Are Better Buys Right Now

Dogecoin's (CRYPTO:DOGE) rebound was short-lived. The popular cryptocurrency plunged nearly 56% below its peak before mounting a comeback. It then rallied more than 30% -- briefly. Now, though, most of the fleeting gains have evaporated. You could wait and see if Dogecoin bounces back in a more sustainable way. On...