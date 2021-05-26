Cancel
Syracuse, NY

COLLEGE CROSSECAST Ep. 172: 2021 NCAA Women's Lacrosse Final Four Preview with Dana Boyle

By RyanMcD29
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s a stacked weekend up ahead in NCAA Women’s Lacrosse as North Carolina, Northwestern, Syracuse, and Boston College head to Towson, MD to settle on the field who will be the queens of the spring. The 2021 NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Final Four promises to be a spectacular showcase for the game, with four teams each having a great shot at the national title and a wide range of individual stars shining as well. So to help break it down, we’ve enlisted the help of a former UVA lacrosse star who’ll be calling the game from the sidelines this weekend: ESPNU and ACC Network’s Dana Boyle!

