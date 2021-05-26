COLLEGE CROSSECAST Ep. 172: 2021 NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Final Four Preview with Dana Boyle

TOWSON, MD — It'll be at least another year before Syracuse wins its first ever national title. Through the first half, the team to take home the crown was anyone's guess. A tug-of-war from the start with lead changes every few minutes. 18 minutes into the first half, SU would lose key-player Emma Tyrrell who was forced to exit the game after receiving a second, and questionable yellow card. This undoubtedly contributed to the Cuse offense's second half troubles. Meanwhile, Boston College's Charlotte North scored six goals and broke the NCAA single-season record with 102 goals. undoubtedly locking her in for the Tewaaraton Award.