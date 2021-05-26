Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

NCL To Gift 100 Teachers With Free Cruises

TravelPulse
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorwegian Cruise Lines has relaunched the “Norwegian’s Giving Joy” contest to provide hardworking educators with free cruises and the chance for them to win up to $25,000 for their schools. The contest began in 2019, with more than 46,000 teachers nominated and a total of $100,000 in prizes gifted to...

www.travelpulse.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncl#Norwegian Cruise Lines#Free Schools#Free Travel#Free Education#Ncl#World Middle School#Free Cruises#Prizes#Courses#Teachers#Students#Hardworking Educators#Canada#Musical Theater#Joy#Commitment#Robotics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Travel
Related
Public HealthPosted by
NewsRadio 740 KTRH

Two Passengers On Fully Vaccinated Cruise Ship Test Positive For COVID-19

Two passengers who shared a stateroom on the first cruise ship to set sail in North America since the start of the coronavirus pandemic tested positive for COVID-19. Royal Caribbean said that the two passengers are both asymptomatic and are currently in isolation. They are being monitored by the ship's medical team, and the cruise line said they are "conducting contact tracing, expediting testing for all close contacts and closely monitoring the situation."
seatrade-cruise.com

NCL plans summer cruises from NY, LA, Canaveral, Miami, Alaska ship change

In addition, the line is putting Norwegian Encore, its newest ship, in Alaska in place of Norwegian Bliss. Voyages are contingent on obtaining a conditional sailing certificate from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and all will operate with crew and passengers fully vaccinated for COVID-19. 23 of 28...
cruise-adviser.com

NCL adds more US sailings

Norwegian Cruise Line has added extra US sailings to its programme as part of its relaunch plan. The extra voyages will set sail this summer from New York; Los Angeles; Port Canaveral, Florida; and Miami. The line also announced that its newest ship Norwegian Encore will replace Norwegian Bliss in...
Public Healthfinancialbuzz.com

Passengers Test Positive for COVID on First Cruise Voyage Out of North America

Two passengers aboard the Celebrity Millenium, owned by Royal Carribean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL), have tested positive for COVID-19. This ship set sail last Saturday from St. Maarten with 500 passengers on board. In fact, this voyage marked one of the first times a cruise liner set sail out of North America since the height of the pandemic. Royal Caribbean had set strict guidelines for its new voyages, requiring all crew members and passengers over the age of 16 to show proof of full vaccination and present a negative COVID test 72 hours before departing. As the ship made its return to St. Maarten, the passengers, who shared a room together, tested positive as the staff conducted an end-of-cruise COVID screening. The two are asymptomatic, but have been placed in isolation until the ship is scheduled to return to St. Maarten on Saturday. “We are conducting contact tracing, expediting testing for all close contacts and closely monitoring the situation,” the company stated.
Industrycruisehive.com

Royal Caribbean CEO Clears Up Complicated Vaccine Protocols

Royal Caribbean has received its fair share of criticism regarding its onboard policies for vaccinations, mask-wearing, and other COVID-19 related issues. So much so that President and CEO Michael Bayley posted to clarify everything. Bayley said the cruise line, and he personally, had received numerous, sometimes rude, sometimes scary, messages...
Posted by
Reuters

Cruise lines say no change in sailing plans after new COVID-19 cases

Royal Caribbean Group (RCL.N) and Carnival Corp (CCL.N) will push ahead with a return to cruises this summer despite two guests onboard a test run for Royal Caribbean's Celebrity Millennium ship testing positive for COVID-19. A year after several cruise ships were host to major coronavirus outbreaks and with large...
smartertravel.com

Cruising Is Back!

With one cruise line resuming sailing out of North America, many are set to follow this summer. Celebrity Cruises Sets Sail for the First Time in Over a Year. The wait is over at long last. For the first time in fifteen months, a cruise ship has set sail in North America. Celebrity Millenium embarked from Philipsburg, St. Maarten on Sunday, June 6, marking not only the first sailing since the COVID outbreak began but also the first time Celebrity Cruises has homeported in St. Maarten. This seven-night cruise will visit Aruba, Barbados, and Curacao.
Public HealthTravelPulse

Thoughts on How Royal Caribbean Handled Onboard COVID Cases

One of the passengers currently sailing on the Celebrity Millennium, where two guests were found to have tested positive for COVID-19, said it best in an interview. No change in temperament, no change in policies, no change in itinerary, no change in mood … no change. It’s business as usual...
Economycruiseindustrynews.com

Carnival Corporation Brand Restart Update

After first resuming sailings in Europe, Carnival Corporation is now ready to welcome the passengers back in other regions. Carnival Corp. brands have various restart plans, with projected sailings in several destinations, including the Caribbean, Alaska and Mexican Riviera. Here's the latest, brand by brand:. Carnival Cruise Line. First sailing:...
Voice of America

2 Passengers on Royal Caribbean Cruise Test Positive for COVID

Two passengers on a Royal Caribbean cruise ship have tested positive for COVID-19. Cruise operator Royal Caribbean said Thursday the two guests on the Celebrity Millennium ship tested positive during required end-of-cruise testing. Royal Caribbean said the two passengers who shared a room are asymptomatic, in isolation and are being...
Florida Stateseatrade-cruise.com

USVI asks Florida's DeSantis to allow vaccine passports for Caribbean cruises

Bryan said not allowing lines to document vaccination could impact the health and wellbeing of millions of Caribbean residents when cruises to the region resume. Vaccination essential to Caribbean tourism economies. As increasing numbers of Americans receive COVID-19 vaccinations, Bryan believes ensuring the cruise industry reopens with vaccinated passengers is...
Fort Lauderdale, FLcruisehive.com

New Royal Caribbean Cruise Ship Arrives at Homeport

Royal Caribbean’s new Odyssey of the Seas cruise ship has arrived at her new homeport of Port Everglades, located in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The vessel arrived in the U.S. for the very first time last week in Port Canaveral. Odyssey of the Seas Arrives Home. After arriving in the U.S....
Atlanta, GAfox5atlanta.com

Atlanta couple set to sail first cruise since pandemic

ATLANTA - A metro Atlanta couple said they jumped at the opportunity to set sail on the seas as Royal Caribbean launches its first few cruises from North America since the pandemic hit. "As soon as we saw the opportunity to cruise again we jumped at it because that’s our...
Boats & Watercraftscruiseindustrynews.com

One Week and 17 More Cruise Ships Confirmed to Sail from U.S. Ports

This past week saw 17 more cruise ships confirmed to sail from U.S. homeports in the immediate future, with restart news dominating the week of June 7. After announcing its return to the U.S. ports with a season in Alaska, Norwegian Cruise Line made more deployment moves this week, confirming the deployment of five ships.
royalcaribbeanblog.com

Carnival and NCL announce summer cruise ship restart plans from United States

Royal Caribbean is not the only cruise line to announce it will restart cruises from the U.S. this summer. Both Carnival Cruise Line and Norwegian Cruise Lines announced on Monday plans to restart cruises as early as July. Royal Caribbean lead the restart plan charge last week, when it announced...
Florida Statecruzely.com

Royal Caribbean Updates Vaccine Requirements (Including a Florida Cruises)

The back and forth over vaccine requirements on cruises has been confusing for everyone involved, but day by day it is becoming clearer who will and won’t require the shot. This morning Royal Caribbean International President and CEO Michael Bayley laid out exactly which sailings will require passengers to be vaccinated and which won’t, via a Facebook post.
Boats & Watercraftscruiseindustrynews.com

Royal Caribbean Vessels Making Technical Calls in Antigua

Antigua Cruise Port has reported technical calls by the Enchantment of the Seas and Rhapsody of the Seas on Thursday, June 10. The two Royal Caribbean vessels are on their way to dry dock and wet dock locations for general inspection and maintenance. As with other recent technical calls, no passengers were aboard the vessels, and the crew remained on board.