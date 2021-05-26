Southwest Airlines Flight Attendant Loses Teeth From Passenger Assault
A Southwest Airlines flight attendant lost two teeth after being assaulted by a passenger on a flight last Sunday morning. “This past weekend, one of our flight attendants was seriously assaulted, resulting in injuries to the face and a loss of two teeth,” Lyn Montgomery, president of transport workers union TWU Local 556, wrote in a letter to Southwest CEO Gary Kelly, USA Today reports. “Unfortunately, this is just one of many occurrences.” She went on to ask for Kelly’s “help and leadership in ending these travesties.’”www.travelawaits.com