Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Violent Crimes

Southwest Airlines Flight Attendant Loses Teeth From Passenger Assault

By Jim Fulcher
travelawaits.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Southwest Airlines flight attendant lost two teeth after being assaulted by a passenger on a flight last Sunday morning. “This past weekend, one of our flight attendants was seriously assaulted, resulting in injuries to the face and a loss of two teeth,” Lyn Montgomery, president of transport workers union TWU Local 556, wrote in a letter to Southwest CEO Gary Kelly, USA Today reports. “Unfortunately, this is just one of many occurrences.” She went on to ask for Kelly’s “help and leadership in ending these travesties.’”

www.travelawaits.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flight Attendants#Southwest Flights#Airline Passengers#Twu Local#Flight Crews#Nbc#Dfw#Federal Air Marshals#Reopenings#Usa Today#Southwest Crew Members#Airline Rules#Southwest Ceo Kelly#Unruly Passengers#Landing#Seat Belt#Criminal Charges#Transport Workers Union#Misconduct Incidents#Sacramento
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
FAA
Related
LifestylePosted by
NBC News

American Airlines extends alcohol service suspension after Southwest Airlines assault

American Airlines is extending its suspension of in-flight alcohol service until September following reports of unruly passengers aboard other airlines. The decision was announced in an internal memo on Saturday, NBC Dallas-Fort Worth reported, and came one day after Southwest Airlines banned a passenger accused of attacking a flight attendant and knocking out two of her teeth.
California StateNew Haven Register

California man sentenced for assaulting flight attendants

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A California man has been sentenced to six months in prison for assaulting two flight attendants while traveling from San Diego to Albuquerque, New Mexico. The office of the U.S. Attorney for New Mexico announced the sentencing Wednesday of 43-year-old Alton James Johnson of Yuba City,...
Aerospace & DefenseNPR

Airline Employees Failed To Notice Passenger Was On The Wrong Flight

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Gemma Cargin was flying from Manchester, England, to Belfast, Northern Ireland - or so she thought. Midflight, she woke up from a nap and learned her plane was going to Gibraltar instead. Weirdly, she had had no trouble getting on the plane. It landed in Gibraltar. She took a selfie, got back on another plane, flew back to Manchester, then on to Belfast. The BBC did the math and, all told, she took a detour of 2,396 miles. It's MORNING EDITION.
Charlotte, NCnewsnationusa.com

American Airlines crew member scolds passengers for making flight ‘a living hell’

An American Airlines flight attendant was captured on viral TikTok video berating passengers who verbally abused the crew after the flight was diverted in bad weather. In the viral clip, a 22-year-old man on the Monday flight from LA to Charlotte, North Carolina, calls a female flight attendant “a fat gorilla” and also hurled obscenities at her after she told him to wear a face mask.
Aerospace & Defensenorthwestgeorgianews.com

American Airlines to discontinue inflight magazine after 55 years

American Airlines will discontinue its inflight magazine American Way, the glossy publication that has lining the company’s seatback pockets since 1966. The Fort Worth-based airline said it will retire the magazine at the end of this month, suggesting it no longer aligns with the entertainment options preferred by travelers. American described the magazine’s death as “bittersweet.”
Aerospace & Defensenewsverses.com

American Airways Flight Attendant Scolds Passengers

Name it the Revenge of the Flight Attendant. An American Airways crew member was captured on a viral video truly saying what most of his friends had been probably considering over the past 12 months as passengers have turn out to be increasingly unruly. Bored with some passengers complaining and...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
TravelNoire

American Airlines Flight Attendants Asked To 'Skip Meals'

A memo sent to American Airlines flight attendants has been met with outrage and backlash, according to View From the Wing. The memo, titled ‘Moments That Matter’ was intended to address causes of delays that could possibly lead to flights departing late. However, one part in particular drew anger from employees and prompted a response for the American Airlines flight attendants union.
Industrytourtelegraph.com

Airlines can weigh passengers under the new FAA rules

Eventually, luggage may not be the only scale at the airport, as regulators will require airlines to estimate passenger weights more accurately. As part of the new safety regulations, the Federal Aviation Administration is requiring airlines to devise new, more detailed ways to calculate passengers’ and carry-on luggage’s weight. Depending...
Aerospace & DefenseKeene Sentinel

Southwest Airlines orders more 737 Max jets as travel bounces back

Southwest Airlines has added 34 more firm orders for Boeing 737 Max 7 series jets “based on improving revenue trends and ongoing fleet modernization plans,” the company said Tuesday. Dallas-based Southwest, whose CEO, Gary Kelly, recently told The Dallas Morning News that it has “hundreds of airplanes of growth still...