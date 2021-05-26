Jay B Shares All the Ways He's Redefined Himself in a Year

Discover without further delay the ranking of sales of albums and singles in the United States!. Not long ago, we shared with you our playlist of the new releases of the week with Mabel, Orelsan, Ninho, Dabs and 13 Block … But today, we invite you to take a look at the sales of albums and singles in the States -United. And as always, it has had several changes! Especially on the album side. Lots of new kids have appeared as the new opus of Maroon 5, George in tribute to their late manager. On the singles side, Doja Cat and SZA make a nice comeback to fourth place with “Kiss Me More” and Lil Nas X is making a strong comeback in the top 10. But that’s not all! K-Pop is in full force this week with Taste Of Love : The 10th Mini Album of the group TWICE which made its debut on the Billboard 200 in sixth position and BTS always first of the Hot 100 with their single “Butter”. Besides, we went back to the story of their hit “Dynamite” that changed their lives. Come on, we’ll let you discover the ranking!