Mystics point guard Natasha Cloud reached the 1,000-point milestone on Tuesday night in Washington's 85-81 win over Minnesota on Tuesday night. With 11 points, Cloud hit the significant career milestone in her sixth season in the WNBA, all with the Mystics who drafted her 15th overall in the 2015 draft. That wasn't the only career mark Cloud hit, however, as she was a defensive menace and notched a career-high six steals as well. She also dished out eight helpers and grabbed two rebounds.