16 New Momentum Stocks Are Taking Over The Market

Momentum is shifting fast on the S&P 500. And investors, and indexes, are struggling to keep up. Sixteen stocks in the S&P 500, including financials like Invesco (IVZ) and IBD 50 member SVB Financial (SIVB) plus consumer discretionary firms like MGM Resorts (MGM) and L Brands (LB), posted more than 100% average gains over the past six and 12 months, says an Investor's Business Daily analysis of data from S&P Global Market Intelligence and MarketSmith. Meanwhile, some of the stocks riding the momentum wave last year, like Amazon.com (AMZN) and Thermo Fisher (TMO), are slipping.