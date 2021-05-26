Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

16 New Momentum Stocks Are Taking Over The Market

By MATT KRANTZ
Investor's Business Daily
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMomentum is shifting fast on the S&P 500. And investors, and indexes, are struggling to keep up. Sixteen stocks in the S&P 500, including financials like Invesco (IVZ) and IBD 50 member SVB Financial (SIVB) plus consumer discretionary firms like MGM Resorts (MGM) and L Brands (LB), posted more than 100% average gains over the past six and 12 months, says an Investor's Business Daily analysis of data from S&P Global Market Intelligence and MarketSmith. Meanwhile, some of the stocks riding the momentum wave last year, like Amazon.com (AMZN) and Thermo Fisher (TMO), are slipping.

www.investors.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Technology Stocks#Energy Stocks#Growth Stocks#Global Stocks#Stock Investors#Invesco#Ivz#Sivb#L Brands#Investor#Business Daily#Marketsmith#Amazon Com#Amzn#Cfra#Mtum#Spdr S P 500 Etf Trust#Costco Wholesale#Nflx#Nike
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Stock Market
News Break
Markets
News Break
Market Analysis
News Break
Amazon
News Break
ETF
News Break
Netflix
Related
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Stock Holdings Cut by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 260,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,938 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust owned about 0.20% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $15,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksinvesting.com

3 Stocks To Watch In The Coming Week: Oracle, Adobe, Kroger

While bulls continue to lead the markets forward, investor focus will likely shift to macro indicators, such as interest rates and inflation, as the Federal Reserve begins its two-day meeting this week. Although the central bank is unlikely to make any moves on rates, it could provide some insights into...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Is Invesco the Value Stock for You?

Asset management firm Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) doesnʻt get the same attention given to some of its peers, but over the past decade it has quietly gained market share from them. The company has had a breakout year so far, with its stock price up 68% year to date through Friday's close, beating its major competitors, including BlackRock and T. Rowe Price.
StocksUSA Today

Stocks notch modest gains and a 3rd winning week for S&P 500

Wall Street closed out a mostly listless week Friday with a wobbly day of trading that helped nudge the S&P 500 to its third straight weekly gain. The benchmark index edged up 0.2% after spending much of the day in the red. The small uptick was enough to lift the S&P 500 to an all-time high for the second day in a row.
StocksLife Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS-Investors take a spin at the meme-stock casino

* Nasdaq edges up, S&P 500 slips, Dow off ~0.3%; small caps. * Healthcare weakest major S&P sector; tech leads gainers. June 11 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of. markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your. thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. INVESTORS TAKE...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Shares Sold by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 93.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,384 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
StocksZacks.com

United Parcel Service (UPS) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

UPS - Free Report) closed at $203.20, marking no change from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.2% gain on the day. Coming into today, shares of the package delivery service had lost 5.78% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 2.84%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.06%.
EconomyZacks.com

Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

TM - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $181.47, moving +0.72% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.2%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 16.07% over the past month. This has outpaced the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 4.95% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.06% in that time.
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

MSCI, IBD Stock Of The Day, Eyes Buy Point After Bullish Move

MSCI stock is working on an official buy point of 495.26. But a bullish rebound off the 10-week line also marks an early entry. The relative strength line remains below recent highs. Composite Rating. 84/99. Industry Group Ranking. 24/197. Emerging Pattern. Flat Base. * Not real-time data. All data shown...
StocksNBC San Diego

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Chewy, Biogen, Snowflake and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Snowflake – Shares of the cloud computing company dropped 3.3%. The firm presented its financial targets at its investor day meeting on Thursday, aiming to reach $10 billion in annual product revenue by 2029, compared to $554 million in its fiscal year that ended in January.
Stocksfxempire.com

AMC Party Trends on Twitter, Stock Inches Closer to USD 50

Meme stocks are on the comeback trail after giving retail investors a cause for worry this week. Shares of AMC Entertainment are up about 13% today following a rocky week in which the stock fell from its perch of USD 55 to below USD 50. Now it is racing toward the USD 50 threshold once again.
StocksInvestorPlace

3 Tech Stocks to Buy as the Nasdaq Eyes a New High

The S&P 500 officially closed at a new record on Thursday, and the Nasdaq is sure to follow. We’ve seen tech stocks quietly recover this month. And, the technicals for the sector and the broader Nasdaq Composite Index are definitely warming up. To celebrate buyers’ return, as well as try to bank some coin, we’re spotlighting three tech stocks to buy.
StocksBenzinga

Nvidia And Dollar Tree Lead The Nasdaq In A Mixed Day For The Markets

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA), Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) and Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) were among the top gainers for the Nasdaq Friday. Baidu Inc ADR Class A (NASDAQ:BIDU), Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) were among the top losers. Elsewhere On The Street. Nio Inc. (NYSE:NIO) was rallying over...
StocksMotley Fool

3 Popular Robinhood Stocks to Buy and Never Sell

Do you know what the hardest thing for investors to do is? Nothing. That's right -- simply waiting patiently. It's been said that 99% of long-term investing is doing nothing. The other 1% involves finding the right stocks to buy so that you don't have to do anything. Unfortunately, a...
StocksUS News and World Report

8 Short Squeeze Stocks That Could Take Off

These stocks are primed for a short squeeze. In recent months, groups of social media stock traders have orchestrated targeted buying campaigns in some of the market's most heavily shorted stocks in an attempt to trigger short squeezes. A short squeeze is a large, short-term spike in a stock's share price that occurs when a sizable group of short sellers is forced to close out its positions all at once by buying shares of stock. S3 Partners just launched a metric that scores stocks by their short squeeze potential. These eight stocks received scores of 10 out of 10, according to S3 Partners analyst Ihor Dusaniwsky.