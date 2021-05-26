Quick Hits: The Great One Edition
As always, actions speak louder than words, but I’ll always take the chance to appreciate a step in the right direction. We welcome collaboration with any interested stakeholder and strongly invite allies to join us, as we cannot continue to bear the burden of disrupting racism alone. However, this Campaign is committed to centering Black women, women of color, BIPOC communities, and all others who are impacted by prejudice and injustice both inside and outside of hockey.www.wingingitinmotown.com