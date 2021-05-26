Quick Hits: The Great One Edition

1) Much has been said and written of late about whether the Flyers can (or should) seek to acquire Seth Jones from the Columbus Blue Jackets, presuming he is willing to sign a multi-year extension in Philadelphia. I'm not going to wade into it again right now. I said all I have to say for now when Jason Myrtetus and I spent a segment of the June 7 Flyers Daily podcast discussing Jones. All that I will add is that I want to see the Flyers have a lot of irons in the fire right now, considering numerous different avenues for improving the team this offseason in conjunction with some salary cap restructuring to open space.