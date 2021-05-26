Nido, deGrom, and the bullpen carry the Mets over the Rockies

The Mets went into last night’s game in a bleak state of affairs, and seemingly increasingly bleaker by the hour. Having lost three games in a row and 11 players to injury in the last three weeks, Johneshwy Fargas, a rare bright spot for the Mets, came to the park in a sling after crashing into the wall the day before, and it became very clear that he, too, would need an IL stint. As such, Brandon Drury would have to play right field and maybe for the forseeable future as well.