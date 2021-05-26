Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Oprah, Prince Harry host discussion with Gaga, Glenn Close

fox44news.com
 29 days ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry are continuing their mental health series with a virtual town hall featuring Lady Gaga, Glenn Close and others. Apple TV+ announced Wednesday that it will release on Friday “The Me You Can’t See: A Path Forward.” The free town hall arrives a week after the mental health series co-created by Winfrey and the Duke of Sussex, “The Me You Can’t See,” was released on the streaming platform.

www.fox44news.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Langston Galloway
Person
Demar Derozan
Person
Oprah
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Glenn Close
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Oprah Winfrey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#British Royal Family#Ap#The Associated Press#Nba
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Apple TV
News Break
Celebrities
Related
WorldPosted by
E! News

Prince Edward Weighs in on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Royal Rift

Watch: Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Names Daughter After Queen Elizabeth. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have received words of empathy from his uncle Prince Edward amid backlash over their decision to leave their posts as senior royals and the tension that decision, and subsequent interviews have caused. Noting the...
Celebritiesmontanarightnow.com

Thomas Markle: Oprah Winfrey's 'taken advantage' of Prince Harry

Thomas Markle is convinced that Oprah Winfrey has "played" the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and "taken advantage" of them. The retired lighting director hasn't spoken to his daughter, Meghan, since she married Prince Harry over three years ago, but he is convinced that the media mogul - who fronted the couple's bombshell interview earlier this year - has "taken advantage" of Harry, who Thomas described as a "weakened" man.
Celebritiesthelondonnews.net

Meghan's father says Oprah used Prince Harry

Washington [US], June 14 (ANI): Seems like Meghan Markle's father Thomas Markle has now shifted his target of criticising Meghan and Prince Harry to American host Oprah Winfrey. The Duchess of Sussex's father recently appeared on Australia's '60 Minutes' show, and claimed that he and Prince Charles have one thing...
Celebritiescelebratingthesoaps.com

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Are Forcing Prince William And Kate Middleton To Change

Prince William and Kate Middleton are on damage control after the rippling effects caused by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s tell-all interviews and candid moments and others. Recently, the royal family is taking a hit from Prince Harry’s candid talks in the AppleTV+ docuseries he co-created with Oprah Winfrey, The Me You Can’t See. The docuseries debuted in large numbers, making it to the very top of the most-watched shows on the streaming service.
CelebritiesComplex

Meghan Markle’s Dad Thinks Oprah Exploited a ‘Weakened’ Prince Harry

Thomas Markle thinks Oprah took advantage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during their sensational interview earlier this year. Thomas sat down with Australia’s 60 Minutes to share his opinion about Oprah’s role in the matter. “I think Oprah Winfrey is playing Harry and Meghan,” Thomas said. “I think she’s using them to build her network and build her new shows. I think she’s taking advantage of a very weakened man and getting him to say things that you just shouldn’t be saying on television.”
Celebritiesfoxwilmington.com

Meghan Markle’s estranged father alleges Oprah Winfrey is profiting off her and ‘weakened’ Prince Harry

Meghan Markle’s estranged father, Thomas Markle, is speaking out against Oprah Winfrey, who he believes is taking advantage of his daughter and Prince Harry. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have developed a close relationship with the media mogul since they moved to Montecito, Calif. In addition to sitting down with the couple for an explosive tell-all interview in March, Harry, 36, partnered with the 67-year-old for an AppleTV+ series “The Me You Can’t See,” which focuses on mental health.
Celebritieszapgossip.com

Princess Diana would’ve stopped Harry’s Oprah interview, says close friend

A close friend of Princess Diana believes she would have stopped Prince Harry from sitting down for his interview with Oprah Winfrey if she were still alive. Dr. James Colthurst had a 20-year friendship with the Princess of Wales and he is sure that she would have prevented her son and his wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, from ever getting to the stage where they felt they needed to sit down on TV with Oprah, 67, and publicly air their grievances with the British royal family.
Worlddnyuz.com

Meghan Markle Reveals Sweet Father’s Day Gift For Prince Harry In First Interview Since Oprah

Meghan Markle gave Prince Harry a nontraditional gift when he celebrated his first Father’s Day two years ago. In an interview with NPR’s “Weekend Edition” Sunday, the Duchess of Sussex spoke about her children’s book “The Bench,” which was inspired by the poem she wrote to her husband for Father’s Day 2019. But aside from the poem, the duchess shared that she also gave Prince Harry a “sentimental” gift to mark the milestone occasion.
Celebritiesbbcgossip.com

Royal expert suggests Prince Harry ‘threatened’ he would do Oprah interview over military titles

Prince Harry may have ‘threatened’ to drop his Oprah ‘truth bombs’ before the Queen stripped him of his military titles, a royal expert has today suggested. Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams said the Duke of Sussex, 36, may have hinted to courtiers about doing a bombshell interview with the US chat show host before the announcement of the final ‘Megxit’ deal in February.