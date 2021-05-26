Oprah, Prince Harry host discussion with Gaga, Glenn Close

A close friend of Princess Diana believes she would have stopped Prince Harry from sitting down for his interview with Oprah Winfrey if she were still alive. Dr. James Colthurst had a 20-year friendship with the Princess of Wales and he is sure that she would have prevented her son and his wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, from ever getting to the stage where they felt they needed to sit down on TV with Oprah, 67, and publicly air their grievances with the British royal family.