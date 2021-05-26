Cancel
Pleasanton, TX

Plestex opens May 27 with blockbuster hits seven days a week, 364 days a year

By Pleasanton Express Staff
Pleasanton Express
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Plestex 4 Theater proudly announces it is open for business seven days a week, 364 days a year. Christmas Eve is the only day off. First run movies, quality family viewing environment, low ticket and concession prices and quite simply the most perfectly delicious crunchy salted buttered popcorn in the county. The Pleasanton Plestex 4 has a commitment to customer satisfaction. According to owners Jacob and Kristin Henson the Plestex makes a concerted effort to provide a premium viewing experience with a price that is consistently 25-40% under major city prices.

