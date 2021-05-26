Vesak 2021 Facts: Meaning, Wishes, Celebration, Food And Traditions You Should Know

Peace, frustratingly enough, can be as philosophically complicated as war. The pursuit of peace takes a variety of forms. Pacifism is a slightly difficult term here, because it has a few different meanings and people bring different views to it. For some, pacifism means merely a preference for avoiding violence, or a belief that peaceful means are more effective than violence; the observation that even justifiable violence can be counter-productive to public sympathy has been an element in a number of protest movements. Others, however, consider violence (or at least certain extremes of violence, such as killing) to be inherently wrong in all circumstances; others again, while not going that far, insist that a commitment to nonviolent means is always morally better even though it is not obligatory.