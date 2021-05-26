Cancel
Vesak 2021 Facts: Meaning, Wishes, Celebration, Food And Traditions You Should Know

By Alexis Ty
International Business Times
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVesak commemorates the birth, enlightenment, and death of Siddhartha Gautama, commonly known as the Buddha. It falls on the first full moon of the ancient lunar month of Vesakha, which is usually in May or early June. Many Buddhists celebrate the festival by doing good deeds and reflecting on the...

