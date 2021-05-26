Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gilford, NH

Marilyn Manson Accused of Assault in Gilford, New Hampshire

By Kira
Posted by 
97.5 WOKQ
97.5 WOKQ
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I have to be candid with you for a second. I have been terrified of Marilyn Manson since I was a little kid. I have vivid memories of being over my best friend’s house in middle school. Her sister loved Marilyn Manson and her bedroom wall was covered in posters of the guy. When she wasn’t home we would dare each other to go in her room with the lights off and see who could last the longest without getting scared. I could never make it longer than 10 seconds. Now, it has come out he has allegedly assaulted a videographer at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion so I continue to be scared of this man.

wokq.com
97.5 WOKQ

97.5 WOKQ

Dover, NH
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
826K+
Views
ABOUT

97.5 WOKQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gilford, NH
Gilford, NH
Entertainment
State
New Hampshire State
Gilford, NH
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marilyn Manson
Person
Jon Bon Jovi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Simple Assault#Performance Art#Accused Of Assault#Misdemeanor Assault#The Assault#The Gilford Pd#Man#Bedroom#Home#Vivid Memories#Posters#Middle School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Manchester, NHPosted by
97.5 WOKQ

A Manchester New Hampshire Boy to Be Remembered at School He Attended

It’s a loss that every parent fears, but no parent other than one that has lost a child can truly relate to. Sadly, Wesley Belisle of Manchester died after being hit by a rogue wave while walking along a beach in North Carolina. He was just four years old. Wesley passed away in 2018 but the loss hasn’t eased for his parents according to reporting from unionleader.com.
Amherst, NHPosted by
97.5 WOKQ

Wheelchair For a Tortoise ? An Amazing Co. in Amherst, New Hampshire Helps

Why would a tortoise need a wheelchair? Very good question. Recently, a tortoise named George Bailey was rescued from an exotic animal farm in Tennesee according to wmur.com. Poor George was born with a condition that did not allow his bones to form correctly and left him unable to use his back legs. The poor thing was really stuck and unable to move. Since tortoises can live up to over a hundred years, it was important that he be able to get around. Imagine being stuck in one place for 90 years. Terrifying.
Sandown, NHPosted by
97.5 WOKQ

Police: Sandown, NH Man Bitten in Face By Dog

A man was bitten in the face by a dog brought to his home by a guest on Monday, according to Sandown police. Lt. John Sable told Seacoast Current the dog - a boxer mix - bit the homeowner during the morning hours at a house on Royal Range Road, sending the man to a hospital.
Somersworth, NHPosted by
97.5 WOKQ

A Moose Was Spotted on the Loose in Somersworth, NH, Neighborhood

A moose was spotted running around a Somersworth neighborhood on Saturday morning. Melanie Chase told Seacoast Current her husband and sons saw the moose on Church Street but when police arrived they left as not to stress the moose out. In the Facebook group The (un)Official City of Somersworth, NH Brandi Thompson said she saw the moose on Lincoln Street near the old Hilltop School.
Gilford, NHNew Haven Register

Alice Cooper Announces Fall 2021 Tour Dates With Kiss's Ace Frehley

Alice Cooper has announced his return to the live stage with a headlining tour in September and October 2021. The tour, which kicks off September 17th in Atlantic City, will feature Kiss guitarist Ace Frehley as a special guest beginning with the September 18th show in Gilford, New Hampshire. Frehley will perform with Cooper through October 22nd, after which Cooper will wrap up the tour with a set at Atlanta’s Shaky Knees Festival on October 23rd.
Posted by
97.5 WOKQ

The Birds Are Back In NH. They Are Absolutely Ugly, But They Are Important

With nearly a 6-foot wingspan, the turkey vulture is majestic in flight but when you see one on the ground, they are just plain terrifying. I think I caught one on a bad day and had a hard time dodging it to get to my car. Oh, and I have I mentioned that they can hiss loudly? I still like to watch them in the air, thanks. They are big, they are ugly, and they are back in New Hampshire raising their young hatchlings which usually hatch around May according to unionleader.com.