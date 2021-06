Rep. Val Demings (D-Fla.), one of the House managers during the first impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, made it official on Wednesday. She’s going after the Senate seat now held by Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.). Her slick announcement video declares that she’ll “Never tire.” Demings, who for a time was under consideration to be Joe Biden’s running mate during the presidential campaign, slammed Rubio as someone who “prefers the same old tired ways of doing business.” And she didn’t let up when I talked to her Wednesday morning.