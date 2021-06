Jacob deGrom is a walking cheat code for the New York Mets. The problem is it seems there is injury news nearly every time he takes the mound. That remained the case Wednesday night. deGrom pitched three perfect innings against the Chicago Cubs and had eight strikeouts. He even drove in a run at the plate as his offensive numbers continue to be ridiculous, in a good way. But then the fourth inning rolled around and he was nowhere to be seen.