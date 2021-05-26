Cancel
Astronomy

Super Flower Blood Moon 2021: 10 stunning photos of May’s full moon, lunar eclipse

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
Boston 25 News WFXT
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BQYMR_0aBrJeZU00

Skygazers received a special treat early Wednesday as May’s full moon – a supermoon – coincided with a lunar eclipse.

Social media users are sharing their photos with the hashtags #bloodmoon, #flowermoon, #supermoon and #lunareclipse. Here are some of our favorites:

1. Seattle

Photo by @siglivetoeat, Instagram

2. Hunter-Fryingpan Wilderness, Colorado

Photo by @anndriggers, Instagram

3. Australia

Photo by @damiendavidjames, Instagram

4. Rochester, New York

Photo by @genesee_n_me, Instagram

5. Queensland, Australia

Photo by @life.simply.captured, Instagram

6. Hull, Massachusetts

Photo by @snapshotzbysusan, Instagram

7. Mount Pleasant, South Carolina

Photo by @nicholas_skylar, Instagram

8. Hawaii

Photo by @curt.dodds, Instagram

9. Madison, Wisconsin

Photo by @mr_chad_thompson, Instagram

10. Colorado

Photo by @mountainlifeindustries, Instagram

©2021 Cox Media Group

Astronomynewpaper24.com

‘Tremendous blood moon’ complete lunar eclipse transfixes viewers world wide – NEWPAPER24

‘Tremendous blood moon’ complete lunar eclipse transfixes viewers world wide. Individuals world wide stayed up on Wednesday to observe a cosmic occasion referred to as a brilliant blood moon, a mixture of a complete lunar eclipse and a brighter-than-usual tremendous moon.Through the build-up, a glittering moon rose above the horizon. Because the Earth’s shadow started taking bites from the moon, it created a dramatic impact. Half the moon vanished, leaving it trying like a black-and-white biscuit.When the total eclipse took maintain, nevertheless, the moon darkened, turning a smudgy darkish orange color for…
PhotographyPosted by
BoardingArea

Pictures from the Week: Flower Moon over Dallas Skyline

I’ve finally started getting out of my house more often with COVID-19 rates falling off and the weather being quite pleasant throughout the spring. I have to admit, I’m in a psychologically better place as things get better in the U.S with the pandemic. I hope it’s the same for many of you.
Astronomyclaycity-times.com

Super Flower Blood Moon Graces the Skies Over Powell County

A local photographer, Rylan Meadows, sent us some fantastic shots he took of last week’s Super Flower Blood Moon. Now, that’s a fancy name if I’ve ever heard one. Let’s break it down so we can better understand what exactly happened in the sky early Wednesday morning, shall we? Let’s start with Super. A super moon is a full moon that appears larger than usual. Super moons occur because the moon’s orbit around the earth is not a perfect circle, it is more of an oval which scientists like to call an ellipse (more fancy words). This ovular orbit means that sometimes the moon is actually closer to us than at other times. When it is closer in it’s orbit it appears noticeably larger and puts on one heck of a show.
Astronomyresilience.org

Blood Moon

Sometimes at night when sleep escapes me I walk along the road beside the bay. The cars are long gone, and there is only the sound of the wind and the egrets squawking in the nearby wetlands. Early this morning I encountered a family of deer watching me in the long grass, before they vanished into the silence. Then I found the blood moon eclipsed through the trees, an elemental mystery that reaches deep into our ancestral memories, before our consciousness was obscured by science and reason. In the pristine darkness I could sense an earlier land that was not cut up by houses, lawns, or driveways, where pathways were more like the deer trails that run from the edge of my garden into the deeper forest.
Astronomythepowerpath.com

New Moon / Eclipse Update 6-10-21

New Moon in Gemini with an annular solar eclipse is Thursday, June 10 at 4:52AM Mountain Daylight Time (MDT). This is a time of many possibilities on the table, many doors opening, and some closing. It is a good time for a fresh start whether inspired by an intention or forced by a change from the outside. In whatever way this open door has shown up, view it as a positive chance for change.
Jefferson, MEwiscassetnewspaper.com

Full Moon Paddle

Midcoast Conservancy will host a full moon paddle at its Hidden Valley Nature Center (HVNC) in Jefferson on Wednesday, June 23, from 8-10 p.m. Participants can enjoy the silvery glow of the “strawberry” moon from canoes provided by the nature center as they glide along Little Dyer Pond after a beautiful mile-and-a half hike into the woods.
AstronomyNorth Country Public Radio

See The Stunning Photos Of This Morning's 'Ring Of Fire' Solar Eclipse

An annular solar eclipse occurred Thursday morning. Some viewers across the globe saw the moon pass directly in front of the sun, creating a "ring of fire" effect in the morning sky. Observers living in other areas would have only seen a partial solar eclipse, which makes the sun look...
AstronomyPosted by
StyleCaster

5 Solar Eclipse Rituals To Help You Harness That New Moon Magic

When speaking of astrology, there is commonly talk of predictions and forecasts of things that might happen in the future. Often, there is little mention of how to arm yourself with the knowledge to maximize (or minimize) these predictions—to harness their energy and make the most of that magic! That’s why I’m here to serve up the solar eclipse rituals you’ve no doubt been looking for.
Astronomytribuneledgernews.com

Solar eclipse photos: 2021 ‘sunrise eclipse’ creates a stunning sight

The U.S. woke up to a special “sunrise eclipse” Thursday morning. The partial solar eclipse occurred around 5:40 a.m. in Upstate New York, with about 77% of the sun hidden by the moon. Some viewers in North America reported a “ring of fire” visual that appeared to show the sun glowing in a ring around the moon, or an annular eclipse (rather than a total eclipse), but the stunning sight was over by 6:30 a.m.
AstronomyGrand Junction Daily Sentinel

The art side of the moon: Local couple's artwork headed to lunar surface

Kind of like phases of the moon, James and Leigh Ann Van Fossan know well the phases of skepticism that can gradually cross a face. The sideways look of “yeah, right.” The raised eyebrows. The perplexed, “seriously?” The eyes that glaze as mental wheels turn, trying to comprehend how, exactly, oil paintings could be sent to the moon.
AstronomyThe Sun US

How June’s full strawberry moon will affect YOUR star sign

THIS month’s full moon, also called the Strawberry Moon, will take place on June 24. It will happen soon after the longest day of the year (known as the summer solstice). What this means is that both the moon and the sun will be reaching the peak of their cycles at roughly the same time -- an event sure to affect us all astrologically!
Utah Stateupr.org

Wild About Utah: Full Moon Serenade

The serenades around where I live begin early. Today it was during the full moon at 3 a.m., in a break from the blessed rain. The chorus is mostly of robins, but one voice sticks out as new; a call I do not know; a love letter to the curiosity of who could make such a call. I have hope that I’ll be able to find who sings like a Geddy Lee who has found Xanadu. It isn’t the first mystery bird I’ve encountered though.