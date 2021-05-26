PES Picks Up Exclusive License to Serie A Side Atalanta
After lighting up the Champions League these past few seasons, Konami has secured the exclusive license to Serie A side Atalanta for future Pro Evolution Soccer games. This means the football club will now only be officially licensed for the soccer titles in question, forcing EA Sports into yet another name change for FIFA 22. Atalanta follows in the footsteps of Juventus, AS Roma, Lazio, and Napoli, who have all lent their likenesses to PES.www.pushsquare.com