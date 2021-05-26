The Return of the OV: What it means and who FSU is scheduled to host in June

Dante Moore stood out at FSU's QB camp and could develop into one of the class of 2023's top players. (photo courtesy Blair Angulo / 247Sports) Florida State head coach Mike Norvell and his staff have had a busy June. They have hosted 10 camps since June 5, which have drawn more than 4,000 high school prospects to Tallahassee over the last two and a half weeks. The camps have been wildly successful from a sheer numbers standpoint. More than 2,300 prospects attended the Mega Camp held on June 6, with over 60 college football programs sending coaches to work the camp. Norvell's QB Camp was sold out and the Big Man Offensive and Defensive Line Camp held on June 9, one . . .