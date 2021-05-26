Different Drum Humor: ‘Employee job market’ gives chance to shine
In trying to identify positive aspects of what's happening in our country right now, something that comes to mind is our current "employee job market" that makes it easier for those (who are so inclined) to find work to shine at it. Conversely, other people aren't seeking to return to the workforce, especially when they are receiving more than their usual working wages through various unemployment compensation payments.