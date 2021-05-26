Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jobs

Different Drum Humor: ‘Employee job market’ gives chance to shine

By Obituaries
thedailyreporter.com
 29 days ago

In trying to identify positive aspects of what’s happening in our country right now, something that comes to mind is our current “employee job market” that makes it easier for those (who are so inclined) to find work to shine at it. Conversely, other people aren’t seeking to return to the workforce, especially when they are receiving more than their usual working wages through various unemployment compensation payments.

www.thedailyreporter.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unemployment Compensation#Job Market#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Arts
News Break
Jobs
Related
JobsFortune

How to stand out as a candidate during the post-pandemic job market

Work Space is a monthly Q&A column tackling the work challenges that keep you up at night. You can read all columns here. If you want advice on something you’re navigating at work, send your questions to workspace@fortune.com. Q: I’ve been looking for jobs since last year, and while I’ve...
EconomyForbes

How Employers Can Account For Generational Differences In Retirement

Daniel Beck is the Co-Founder and CEO of 401GO, offering affordable 401(k)s to small businesses. One of the best parts of owning a business is the people we're able to work alongside every day. It truly is the people at the company, above everything else, who make a job worthwhile. What's wonderful about working alongside other professionals in your industry is that they oftentimes vary in age. Age diversity and diversity as a whole are currently wonderful priorities for many businesses.
Businessthebalance.com

Consumers Like Their Chances in This Job Market

U.S. consumers are feeling more optimistic about their earnings and job prospects but are increasingly unsure about what rising inflation might mean for them in the future, according to the results of a monthly survey from the New York Federal Reserve Bank. While consumer expectations of losing a job or...
Jamestown, NDnewsdakota.com

Job Service Providing Tools for Employees & Employers

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – With over 1,000 job openings in Region 6, Jamestown Job Service is looking to help prospective employees and employers get connected. Workforce Center Manager Danica Chaput says they continue to provide their job seeker service, with available computers and resume help. Their database at jobsnd.com is always available and individuals can upload their resume on the site for possible employers to view.
Economycuinsight.com

How to find employees in a tough market

Jump on any zoom call, walk into any corporate board room, or sit down with any small-business owner, and the one thing you will hear business leaders talking about right now is employees. How do you find them, hire them, and keep them?. It is one of the biggest challenges...
Jobsthewestsidegazette.com

Gen Z, Working Women Increasingly Vulnerable In Evolving Job Market: LinkedIn

NEW DELHI — The deadly Covid-19 second wave in India has left Indian professionals, especially Gen Z and women, increasingly vulnerable in the job market, according to a study by professional networking platform LinkedIn. The pandemic’s recent peak in India has amplified the importance of work experience and professional connections...
JobsTechRepublic

Tech workers list burnout and bad managers as biggest motivations for finding a new job

Qualtrics survey finds managers and directors are more interested in making a move than individual contributors. Managers, Gen Z workers, and tech and travel professionals are the most likely people to be actively looking for a new job, according to a new survey from Qualtrics. Forty-four percent of the 1,025 people surveyed said they will be job hunting in the next 12 months.
RetailPosted by
Forbes

Job Shortage Is Boosting Demand For Teenage Workers

No matter where you go these days, it seems like everyone is hiring — or at least trying to. Some employers are even offering signing bonuses, 401(k) benefits or more time off to lure in new workers, and often to no avail. That's why we keep seeing "help wanted" signs at all of our favorite establishments, as well as why many restaurants and retail stores seem to be chronically understaffed.
Personal Financeyourmoney.com

‘Signs of recovery’ in jobs market

The employment rate for February-April was 75.2%, 0.2 percentage points higher than the previous quarter, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS). Unemployment stood at 4.7%, 0.3 percentage points lower than the previous quarter. Sam Beckett, head of economic statistics at the ONS, said: “The number of employees grew...
Jobsmyrtlebeachsc.com

Steps To Maximize Your Chances Of Getting Your Dream Job

Do you have ambitions to land your dream job, or have you decided that it’s time to look for something new? If you’re on a mission to climb the career ladder or you’re thinking about changing careers to do a job you love, here are some steps to take today.
Career Development & Adviceleaderchat.org

The Difference Between Employees and Employee Culture with Stan Slap

First released in 2015, Under the Hood: Fire Up and Fine-Tune Your Employee Culture by Stan Slap offers a message to leaders that is even more important in today’s work environment. Slap indicates that if you really want your business to operate at maximum performance, you need to understand the critical difference between your employees and your employee culture.
Colorado Stateourcommunitynow.com

Meet Chamba, the Colorado App That's Making a Difference for Job Seekers

Now hiring! This Colorado app is providing a lifeline to restaurants—and workers!. Saying that the pandemic has been difficult for businesses is easily the understatement of the decade. Amid constantly changing rules surrounding business operations, social gatherings, and indoor events, few industries were hit as hard as the restaurant industry. Countless restaurants were forced to adjust their entire operating structures on the fly, confronted with a new host of challenges and considerations whenever the CDC's recommendations were updated. Now, these restaurants are facing a new challenge: understaffing.
EconomyComputerworld

How to find and keep happy workers

There are now more job openings in the US than in the last 20 years. At the same time, millions of Americans are looking for jobs, and the unemployment rate stands at 5.8%. That's better than it was during the pandemic's darkest times, but it's not great. Many businesses are cutting back their open hours.
ComputersIntel iQ

How to submit two different job scripts to queue

I have two job scripts, one of them is compilation and the other one is execution. Could you please help me how should I submit these two job scripts in to the queue!?. first compilation then execution. Thank you!. 0 Kudos. Reply. ‎06-17-2021 05:47 AM. 30 Views. Hi,. Thanks for...
EngineeringKEDM

A New Way To Understand Automation

For one of the most distinguished critics of automation, MIT economist Daron Acemoglu has been, ironically, cranking out research on the subject lately like he's a machine. He and his co-author Pascual Restrepo have produced so many studies on the subject that he couldn't tell us how many they've done. "I've lost count," he says.
Retailinsideradio.com

Prospecting Alert: Here Are The Top 5 Growth Sectors Of The Decade.

To identify the hottest growth categories of the decade, radio and podcast sales teams may want to consider which industry sectors are doing the most hiring. Bureau of Labor Statistics data compiled by American Staffing Association (ASA) identifies the top five sectors for wage and salary jobs through 2029. Thanks in part to the pandemic, Healthcare and Social Assistance tops the chart with 23.5 million jobs forecast by 2029.
Advocacywealthadviser.co

Making a difference: The role of impact investing in giving back

By Roksana Ciurysek-Gedir (pictured), Chairwoman of the Impact Advisory Board, White Oak Global Advisors – The strong desire to help others and protect our planet is present in many of us and has been a defining feature of humanity for centuries. While the possibilities for giving back have never been broader, leading busy professional lives leaves most people with little free time to consider the options.