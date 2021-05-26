CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crypto App Luno Ordered to Amend ‘Misleading’ Ads

By Jamie Crawley
CoinDesk
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleCryptocurrency app Luno has been ordered to amend advertisements displayed throughout London’s transport network after they were deemed “misleading” by the U.K. advertising regulator. Ads for the London-based exchange have been common sights at the...

www.coindesk.com

notebookcheck.net

Nurse becomes crypto millionaire after starting to trade Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies during his lunch breaks

In an interview with Business Insider, a 31-year-old former pediatric nurse from Omaha in the US state of Nebraska has shared the story of his unexpected success which serves as an example that even small crypto traders can, with a little bit of time and luck, profit from the continuing boom revolving around cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin. The crypto journey of Josh Dorgan began in the year of 2017, when one bitcoin was only worth a measly US$2,000.
Benzinga

Mark Cuban Picks These 2 Cryptocurrencies For The Most Upside

One of the most vocal bulls of Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) in 2021 has been Mark Cuban. The Dallas Mavericks began accepting Dogecoin as a form of payment for tickets and merch earlier this year, but DOGE might not be Cuban’s favorite cryptocurrency anymore. What Happened: Cuban chose two cryptocurrencies as...
CoinDesk

Why Bitcoin Is Worth at Least a Penny

As bitcoin blasted through new all-time highs Wednesday, the following joke made the rounds. Jamie Dimon walks into a bar and orders a martini. “Bitcoin or cash?” asks the bartender. “You want to know my opinion on bitcoin?” says the JPMorgan CEO. “It’s worthless.”. The bartender replies: “I know, but...
u.today

What is a crypto exchange order matching engine?

What is the primary objective of any cryptocurrency exchange? These platforms facilitate the purchase and sale of digital assets in exchange for other cryptocurrencies or fiat money. According to these experts, every cryptocurrency exchange is built on an order matching engine (OME). What is an order matching engine?. These engines...
AFP

First fund linked to bitcoin futures debuts on NYSE

Bitcoin took another step closer to mainstream investing Tuesday with the launch of a new security on Wall Street tied to futures of the cryptocurrency. To mark the occasion, ProShares, leader in exchange-traded funds, a type of investment linked to an index, rang the opening bell of the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday. The Bitcoin Strategy ETF, trading under the "BITO" ticker, rose 4.9 percent to $41.94 in its first session, an eagerly-anticipated event in the world of crypto-money that boosted bitcoin futures. The arrival of the fund helped propel bitcoin back near its all-time high. Near 2030 GMT, the digital currency stood a $64,313, less than $600 short of its April record.
Alejandro Betancourt

Thinking of investing in Crypto?

“You don’t need any money to invest in cryptocurrency. You can get started with just a little bit of time and the internet, if you’re willing to start small, stay patient, and not get greedy.” — Forbes Magazine Writer Kashmir Hill.
protocol.com

Public.com is adding crypto alongside stock trading

Public.com said Thursday that it will add cryptocurrencies as an investment option on its service, joining a growing industry trend. The online brokerage said it will start letting users buy, sell and hold cryptocurrencies, including bitcoin, ether, cardano and dogecoin. Given the currencies' volatility and controversy around crypto, the company...
KTEN.com

Best Crypto Currency Apps for 2021

Cryptocurrencies remain some of the hottest assets on the market, and that’s unlikely to change. They are one of the most discussed, most volatile, most sought-after and (in some cases) most valuable asset classes. Countless pixels have been spilled on the legal and tax status of crypto assets alone. People have made fortunes and many, many more people have lost their investments entirely. That doesn’t mean you should stay away, but if you want to jump into cryptocurrency trading you should make sure to equip yourself with the right information and tools. Here are five apps that should help.
beincrypto.com

China Pushes Further Crypto Measures by Adding Mining to ‘Negative List’

Regulators in China continue to try and squash the remaining cryptocurrency miners that remain operational after sweeping bans. Despite China’s continued efforts to end cryptocurrency mining in the nation, some have chosen to operate illegally. In order to combat this, China has added crypto-mining to the ‘negative list’ of industries in which investing is prohibited, according to Reuters. The list outlines which industries are ‘off-limits’ to investors, both foreign and domestic. The news was shared by a document released by the state planner.
The Independent

As Bitcoin goes mainstream, Wall Street looks to cash in

Love cryptocurrencies or hate the very idea of them, they’re becoming more mainstream by the day. Cryptocurrencies have surged so much that their total value has reached nearly $2.5 trillion, rivaling the size of G7 economies like Canada’s and Italy’s, with more than 200 million users. At that size, it’s simply too big for the financial establishment to ignore. Firms that cater to the world's wealthiest families are increasingly putting some of their fortunes into crypto. Hedge funds are trading Bitcoin, which has big-name banks starting to offer them services around it. PayPal lets users buy crypto on its...
CoinDesk

Why More Corporates Are Considering Adding Crypto Assets to Their Corporate Treasuries

More and more businesses are including cryptocurrencies as part of their corporate treasuries. The trend that was started by large publicly traded companies in 2020 is rising. But as you’re about to find out, companies like BVNK are helping the middle market do the same thing – whether that be midsize to large corporations, family offices or tech-savvy high-net-worth (HNW) individuals operating with $100,000 to $500,000 to invest.
NEWSBTC

WOM Protocol Launches BULLZ – A Social App For Crypto Fans

SINGAPORE, Oct 12, 2021 – WOM Protocol Pte. Ltd. – WOM Protocol Pte. Ltd., a social commerce solution that enables brands to leverage word-of-mouth recommendations, has announced a new app: BULLZ–the first dedicated platform for users to discover and get rewarded for authentic blockchain and crypto-related recommendations. The beta version of the BULLZ app has launched for both iOS and android users, and already top creators have joined!
TechCrunch

Google pulls ‘stalkerware’ ads that promoted phone spying apps

These consumer-grade spyware apps are often marketed to parents wishing to monitor their child’s calls, messages, apps, photos and location, often under the guise of protecting against predators. But these apps, which are often designed to be installed surreptitiously and without the device owner’s consent, have been repurposed by abusers to spy on the phones of their spouses.
NEWSBTC

Crypto Eats – Is There a New Food App to Be Released in UK?

Rumors are always what keeps the FinTech industry going and competitive. Amongst so many rumors, one is of a new food delivery app in development. Crypto Eats, maybe soon be proud to announce its arrival sooner rather than later, as it aims to be launched in early 2022 or before the end of Q4 2021. The said decentralized food delivery app has been in the developing process since the last year, in order to bridge a food delivery payment system, which can bring in the use of the Cryptocurrencies, as well as the Credit card for the payments. Info from the sources is that the new food delivery app is being released in the UK, with all eyes on the reclusive blockchain developer, Wade Philips.
zycrypto.com

Crypto Eats arrives to make in-roads in the $16.6 billion delivery app market

After a successful $8 million in Series A funding secured in 2020. Many outside observers wondered what was going on, which looked on first inspection to be little more than a normal food delivery app. How could such a low-key idea to accept cryptocurrency as a form of payment for your food attract such interest from the cryptocurrency community?
Axios

New York AG orders two unregistered crypto lenders to shut down

New York Attorney General Letitia James on Monday ordered two unregistered cryptocurrency lending platforms to cease operating in the state within 10 days and requested three other platforms to send her office information about their activities and products. Why it matters: Due in part to a lack of clear regulations,...
