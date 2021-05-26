Crypto App Luno Ordered to Amend ‘Misleading’ Ads

Rumors are always what keeps the FinTech industry going and competitive. Amongst so many rumors, one is of a new food delivery app in development. Crypto Eats, maybe soon be proud to announce its arrival sooner rather than later, as it aims to be launched in early 2022 or before the end of Q4 2021. The said decentralized food delivery app has been in the developing process since the last year, in order to bridge a food delivery payment system, which can bring in the use of the Cryptocurrencies, as well as the Credit card for the payments. Info from the sources is that the new food delivery app is being released in the UK, with all eyes on the reclusive blockchain developer, Wade Philips.

CELL PHONES ・ 8 DAYS AGO