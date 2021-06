If you really like Tik Tok videos and want to find out new tricks to challenge your friends, keep watching this video. Here, we try out a lot of Tik Tok games and challenges to find out how many of these activities you can do perfectly and have a good time with your friends. Get ready, because today you will have a lot of fun in your own living room. Watch this video to learn about some challenges and games that you can do with your friends and colleagues from school or work.