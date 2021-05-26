Orlando Pride vs. Portland Thorns FC: How to watch Sydney Leroux, Alex Morgan face Crystal Dunn, Lindsey Horan
The National Women's Soccer League is back in action on Wednesday as Orlando Pride host Portland Thorns FC at Exploria Stadium in Orlando, Florida. The Pride currently sit in second place among the league table with four points after defeating North Carolina Courage 2-0 last week. 2021 Challenge Cup champions Portland Thorns are in fifth place with three points after a 2-1 loss to OL Reign.