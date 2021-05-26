Cancel
This $5 Cutting Board Doubles as an Instant Pot Cheat Sheet

By Emily Belfiore
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEach product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. So you finally bought an Instant Pot. It’s a game-changer, right? But like any kitchen appliance, even the best pressure cookers require a little trial and error as you figure out how to work its bells and whistles, cook your favorite recipes, and explore new culinary horizons. If overcoming the learning curve is taking longer than expected, there’s a handy tool on Amazon that has turned hundreds of shoppers into self-proclaimed Instant Pot masters: the Instant Pot Official Cutting Board.

