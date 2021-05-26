This $5 Cutting Board Doubles as an Instant Pot Cheat Sheet

It's no secret that everybody loves to eat yogurt. It's such a quick and easy snack to enjoy and can even make a mini meal when combined with just the right toppings. Yogurt fans will be excited to know that if you start with the right kind of yogurt (namely a plain yogurt with live, active bacteria), you can actually make batch after batch of the stuff yourself right in your own kitchen, and all you need is whole milk and your trusty Instant Pot. And yes, that really is all it takes: an Instant Pot, a bit of yogurt, a whole lot of milk ... and a lot of patience — but that's it! The end result will be so worth the effort — we promise.