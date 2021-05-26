Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Eagles News: Jalen Reagor anticipates playing in the slot more often

By Brandon Lee Gowton
bleedinggreennation.com
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLet’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... But the Eagles look much different, and on offense, Reagor did hint at how his role could change in Sirianni’s system. “Every offense has similarities. We have some, but the only thing that’s pretty much different this year is just me being in the slot,” Reagor said following a light practice at the NovaCare Complex. “Honestly, I think this is going to make the whole team better. It’s not necessarily me being in the slot, but every receiver being interchangeable.” Reagor did line up in the slot 23% of the time last season, so it’s not as if Doug Pederson had him exclusively outside. But the receiving roles in the former Eagles coach’s West Coast offense could be rigid. It also helped simplify the learning process. While the Eagles’ overall struggles played a factor in Reagor’s ho-hum rookie year, as did several injuries, there’s no denying that he underwhelmed after being drafted in the first round. He had some moments, but his route running was unsteady, his ball skills unreliable, and most disappointing was the lack of explosion the Eagles hyped upon his selection.

www.bleedinggreennation.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Alabama State
State
Hawaii State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jaylen Waddle
Person
Devonta Smith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Playoffs#The Eagles#American Football#Eagles News#Ota#Ja Marr Chase#Cincinnati Bengals#Nbc Sports Philadelphia#Giants#Cowboys
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
97.3 ESPN

Football at Four: Richard Rodgers and Jalen Reagor and Eagles

(June 11, 2021) On Friday's edition of Football at Four, Andrew DiCecco joins The Sports Bash talking:. *Eagles re-signing Richard Rodgers to be apart of the Tight End group ahead of Training Camp and his role with the team for this upcoming season. *Does bringing back Richard Rodgers a sing...
NFLPosted by
LehighValleyLive.com

Taking a look at Eagles’ options at punt returner, kick returner | Jalen Reagor, Quez Watkins, more

The Eagles might change up the way they handle the return game under new special teams coordinator Michael Clay. Over the past two seasons, Dave Fipp used wide receiver Greg Ward as his primary punt returner and running back Boston Scott as his primary kick returner. Ward was favored due to his trusty hands, while Scott was counted on because of the limited proven options at the position.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Looking at Jalen Reagor's chances to become 2021's fantasy football breakout WR

With the start of NFL training camp almost one month away, it’s time to start analyzing the fantasy football prospects for some of the NFL’s top young players. Critics and pundits around the league are classifying Jalen Reagor’s rookie season as a disappointment after he fell behind fellow first-round rookies Justin Jefferson, Jerry Jeudy and CeeDee Lamb in usage and yardage efficiency.
NFLESPN

This Philadelphia Eagles player found key to happiness: He quit social media

PHILADELPHIA -- Eagles offensive lineman Andre Dillard was asked last week about the competition with Jordan Mailata for the starting left tackle spot and speculation Dillard will end up on the trading block should he lose said competition. "I haven't heard anything because I don't have any social media anymore...
NFLYardbarker

Pieces in Place for Jalen Reagor to Have Breakout Season

It’s been said and written at various places that this is a make-or-break season for Eagles wide receiver Jalen Reagor. That won’t be said or written here. An important season, yes. Make-or-break, no. Not for a player taken in the first round only two years ago. Immortal bust Danny Watkins...
NFLbleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: Zech McPhearson, CB2?

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... Zech McPhearson is always in good position. He doesn’t guess. He doesn’t take chances. McPhearson knows his assignment and does it. When runs come his way, he plays with proper leverage. He tries to keep everything in front of him in coverage. On plays when he’s got a safety over the top, he’ll play differently underneath. A coach can trust him. That’s a huge compliment to a young player. He has good eyes. McPhearson sees the field well and reacts accordingly. If there is a short throw in front of him, he comes up quickly to attack the ball. If there is a run, he gets in the right position. He sees the ball when it is thrown his way. He broke up 6 passes and picked off 4 others last year. We heard Maddox talk about his eyes being the focal point for his offseason. The coaches are trying to get Maddox to use his eyes better so that he can play smarter and more disciplined. That must be a point of emphasis for them when evaluating players. I can see why they like McPhearson so much. He plays smart and he’s got good eyes.
NFLallfans.co

Much More to Brian Johnson Hiring than Just Jalen Hurts

PHILADELPHIA – Brian Johnson wanted to coach football in the NFL, the highest level of professional football in the world. “I was excited for a new challenge, and I felt like at this point of my career, in terms of myself and my family, it was a great decision to get a chance to make the jump,” said Johnson.
NFLPosted by
The Morning Call

Where does Eagles’ QB Jalen Hurts stand after abbreviated OTAs?

The biggest metric that will determine the Philadelphia Eagles’ fate this coming season under first-year coach Nick Sirianni is the play of quarterback Jalen Hurts, who is presumably competing against Joe Flacco for the starting job but in reality is the man who will have the football in his hands on every offensive play. Can he pick up a new offense while improving his accuracy from his ...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

NFL Draft 2021: 3 first-round picks teams will regret

The 2021 NFL Draft concluded a little over a month and there were a lot of great picks. With every draft pick, a sense of hope comes with every pick that they can change your franchise. However, not every pick always turns into what you may have hoped for. Some teams will look back and love their picks and some will look back and regret their picks.
College Sportssportswar.com

It is NOT an NCAA playoff, otherwise there would be more than 12 slots, ...

Every conference champion would get an automatic bid, and seeding would be done without regard to whether or not you were in a conference (let alone whether you won a championship). The NCAA does not have any influence over what happens in D-1A football. D-1A runs itself without any input from NCAA HQ. Plus, NCAA HQ gets exactly $0.00 each and every year from D-1A football.
NFLchatsports.com

Eagles News: Zach Ertz trade speculation continues

One of the biggest questions for the Buffalo Bills during the 2021 offseason has been around the tight end position. There was plenty of speculation heading into the 2021 NFL Draft that the Bills might trade for tight end for Zach Ertz, a trade that obviously did not happen. It has been almost six weeks since the conclusion of the draft, but the speculation around Ertz and the Bills continues. A recent tweet from ESPN’s Josina Anderson sounds as if there may still be some questions in Buffalo.
NFLchatsports.com

Eagles News: The greatness of Jeff Stoutland

1. Did you have a chance to watch Jeff Stoutland’s presser the other day? If not, you should. It’s required viewing. Stout’s an all-timer. Legitimately one of the greatest assistant coaches in Eagles history. It’s not even about what he says but how he says it. He’s just one of those guys you could sit and listen to all day. No matter what he’s talking about. The guy is 59 and has been coaching football for 38 years and you won’t find anybody who’s more passionate about the game.
NFLallfans.co

2021 Philadelphia Eagles Fantasy Team Outlook: Jalen Hurts has QB1 Upside

The Eagles have three straight postseason appearances under Doug Pederson, including a Super Bowl title in 2017. He lost the team on both sides of the ball last year, leading to Philadelphia making a change at head coach. They brought in Nick Sirianni to run the team. He spent the past three seasons as the offensive coordinator for the Colts while having 12 years of coaching experience in the NFL.
NFLchatsports.com

More Opportunities for Darnell Savage in the Slot this Season?

The 'star' cornerback position, also known as the slot corner, is going to be one of the more intriguing positional battles to take place this summer. Recently, defensive backs coach Jerry Gray told us that the team was evaluating four or five players for that role, and they would like to whittle it down to one or two by the time the regular season rolls around.