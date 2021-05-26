Eagles News: Jalen Reagor anticipates playing in the slot more often

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... Zech McPhearson is always in good position. He doesn’t guess. He doesn’t take chances. McPhearson knows his assignment and does it. When runs come his way, he plays with proper leverage. He tries to keep everything in front of him in coverage. On plays when he’s got a safety over the top, he’ll play differently underneath. A coach can trust him. That’s a huge compliment to a young player. He has good eyes. McPhearson sees the field well and reacts accordingly. If there is a short throw in front of him, he comes up quickly to attack the ball. If there is a run, he gets in the right position. He sees the ball when it is thrown his way. He broke up 6 passes and picked off 4 others last year. We heard Maddox talk about his eyes being the focal point for his offseason. The coaches are trying to get Maddox to use his eyes better so that he can play smarter and more disciplined. That must be a point of emphasis for them when evaluating players. I can see why they like McPhearson so much. He plays smart and he’s got good eyes.