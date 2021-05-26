Best friend wanted: Average pet owner-to-be spends nearly 5 months looking for ‘the one’

Cats typically express love for their owners in a few common ways: cuddling, purring, and rubbing against you. But according to University of Lincoln researchers, these types of behaviors—and how they happen—signify more than just affection; the researcher team found that cats are capable of developing five different types of relationships with their owners, and how your feline friend interacts with you can help you understand which of these bonds you share. The team's recently-published study explored the five different types of relationships cats develop with their owners: Pets and pet parents will develop an open relationship, a co-dependent relationship, a casual relationship, a friendship, or a remote relationship. "Cats form close emotional relationships with humans, yet little is actually known about this," Professor Daniel Mills, an animal behavioral specialist at the University of Lincoln, said. "As with any complex social relationship, the type of cat-owner bond is a product of the dynamic between both individuals involved, along with their certain personality features."