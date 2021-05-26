Cancel
Best friend wanted: Average pet owner-to-be spends nearly 5 months looking for ‘the one’

By Chris Melore
studyfinds.org
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK — It takes the average American four months and 20 days of searching to find “the one” — that is, their four-legged soulmate. That’s according to a new survey of 2,000 American cat and dog owners, which delves into the process of finding the right addition to the family once they decide to get a new furry friend. Unfortunately, this isn’t always an easy task. Half of respondents said they visited three or more shelters while looking for a pet. During their search, the average respondent added they spent six hours and 24 minutes per week scrolling through pet adoption websites.

www.studyfinds.org
