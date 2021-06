Practice Report: 10 Observations From Day 2 at Minicamp - Ryan Mink. Lamar Jackson had perhaps his best practice of the summer, especially early on. On the first play of 11-on-11 drills, Jackson dropped a gorgeous deep pass over Sammy Watkins’ outside shoulder for a touchdown. Watkins and Marlon Humphrey were running shoulder-to-shoulder, but Watkins burst ahead at the last second to get enough separation and haul it in with his fingertips. Tough to say whether the throw or catch were prettier, but they were both as good as it gets. According to The Baltimore Sun’s Jonas Shaffer’s tabulations, Jackson was 21-for-27 in 11-on-11 action. Jackson did have one interception when a deep pass for Marquise “Hollywood” Brown fluttered on him and was picked off by Humphrey.