This week has not seen the greatest Orioles baseball that has ever been played. Next week’s not looking too good either. Fortunately for O’s fans in 2021, there’s been some good news from prospects down in the minors. As the calendar turns to June and just about a full month of minor league action has taken place, here’s our weekly look at where things stand. The farm continues to be a source of excitement and hope for a year (or more likely two) down the road.