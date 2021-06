If there was a phrase to describe the Memphis Grizzlies throughout the 2020-21 season, it would probably be something like “sneaky good.”. The Grizzlies were never the most menacing team on paper, but they could compete with any other NBA squad on any given night. Sure, they were susceptible to the occasional off-night, resulting in a blowout, but this was a team that showed its potential without establishing itself as a true menace in the NBA.