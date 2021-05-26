Cancel
Arizona State

Arizona getting defensive coordinator Don Brown on the cheap in first season with Wildcats

By Brian J. Pedersen
azdesertswarm.com
Cover picture for the articleArizona will have one of the highest-paid assistant coaches in college football this season, but thankfully it won’t be the one footing most of that hefty bill. Defensive coordinator Don Brown will earn $1.7 million for the 2021 season, according to records obtained by the Arizona Daily Star. That would rank eighth-most among FBS assistants based on 2020 salaries tabulated by USA Today.

