Arizona getting defensive coordinator Don Brown on the cheap in first season with Wildcats
Arizona will have one of the highest-paid assistant coaches in college football this season, but thankfully it won’t be the one footing most of that hefty bill. Defensive coordinator Don Brown will earn $1.7 million for the 2021 season, according to records obtained by the Arizona Daily Star. That would rank eighth-most among FBS assistants based on 2020 salaries tabulated by USA Today.www.azdesertswarm.com