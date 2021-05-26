Zscaler Jumps As Earnings Beat Has Brokerages Reiterating Buy

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $291.18.