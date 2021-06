Marvel's Eternals will reveal an ancient race of god-like beings that have been influencing humanity since ancient times, while potentially also offering explanations about the fantastical powers of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Indeed, the most interesting thing about Eternals right now are the multitude of fans theories about what other Marvel properties and heroes the film will open the door for. One theory looks at how Eternals will be connected to Captain America's mythos, but the other popular theory is that the movie version of Eternals will also introduce mutants to the MCU, as a way of setting up Marvel Studios' X-Men franchise.