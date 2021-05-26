Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Brazil's BRF says JP Morgan bought 7.15% stake through derivatives - filing

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 17 days ago

(Fixes day of week in paragraph two)

SAO PAULO (Reuters) -Brazilian pork and poultry processor BRF SA said JPMorgan Chase & Co’s controlling entities reached a “synthetic exposure” of 58.1 million common shares in the firm through derivatives transactions on May 20, representing 7.15% BRF’s capital stock.

In a securities filing late on Tuesday, BRF said the derivative transactions had the exclusive motivation of supporting transactions with clients. JPMorgan Chase & Co is Marfrig’s financial advisor in the acquisition of BRF shares announced last week. JPMorgan does not intend to exercise voting rights granted to the holders of the shares.

Last week, Brazilian beef producer Marfrig Global Foods SA spent around $800 million to buy almost a quarter of BRF SA’ outstanding shares.

After the surprise move, Marfrig said it does not have the intention to merge the two business, which will continue to be operated separately.

Reuters

Reuters

131K+
Followers
155K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brf#Poultry#Financial Shares#Securities#Financial Transactions#Common Shares#Outstanding Shares#Brazilian#Jpmorgan Chase Co#Marfrig Global Foods Sa#Brf Sa#Brf Shares#Derivatives Transactions#Sao Paulo#Financial Advisor#Producer#Processor#Beef#Exclusive#Voting Rights
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Country
Brazil
Related
Worldwsau.com

Brazil’s Ecorodovias plans $454 million share offering – filing

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazilian infrastructure concession firm Ecorodovias Infraestrutura e Logistica SA on Friday announced a share offering of around 2.3 billion reais ($454.35 million), which it expects to price on June 22. The offer, approved by Ecorodovias’ board of directors on Wednesday, will be managed by BTG Pactual,...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of UniCredit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UniCredit from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.
MarketsPosted by
The Street Crypto

Former JP Morgan VP Gets $8m in Funding for Crypto Trading Firm

Liquidity mining and automated trading service Hummingbot.io raised $8 million in a series A round led by Initialized Capital, Crypto Investor has learned. CEO and founder Michael Feng said the series A is especially validating, considering the pandemic nearly killed his project a year ago. Hummingbot had initially tried to raise a series A in March 2020, as the world began shutting down (and wallets began closing up) due to COVID-19. Subscribe for full article.
BusinessFOXBusiness

Berkshire Hathaway to buy $500 million stake in Brazil's Nubank -- WSJ

Brazil's digital bank operator Nu Pagamentos SA said Berkshire Hathaway Inc. agreed to buy $500 million of its shares, as digital banking expands quickly in Latin America's largest economy. The investment is accompanied by another, $250 million deal that includes various domestic and foreign investors, Nu said. Both deals were...
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Brazil energy group Raizen officially files for IPO

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian energy company Raizen has officially registered for an initial public offering with Brazilian securities regulator CVM, it said in a Thursday filing, after days of hinting that such a move was imminent. Earlier in the week, Raizen, a joint venture between Royal Dutch Shell Plc...
Economywattagnet.com

Marfrig Global Foods increases stake in BRF

Marfrig buys additional shares of BRF, giving it a 31.66% ownership of the company. Marfrig Global Foods has increased its level of ownership in BRF, purchasing more than 61 million additional shares. Marfrig and BRF announced an earlier transaction on May 21, in which Marfrig purchased 196,869,573 shares of BRF....
Industrylatinfinance.com

Marfrig adds to stake in BRF

Brazilian meat company Marfrig said Thursday that it acquired additional shares in rival BRF and increased its overall stake to 31.7%. "[T]he acquisition... is aimed at diversifying investments in a segment that complements its industry," Marfrig said in a securities filing, adding that it does not intend to name a board member or "exert influence over BRF's activities." The B3 stock exchange in São Paulo was closed for the Corpus Christi holiday on Thursday, but shares in Marfrig rose 2.6% to c.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Brazil internet provider Brisanet files for IPO

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian internet service provider Brisanet has registered for an initial public offering, according to documents published by national securities regulator CVM on Wednesday, in what could be one of the nation’s biggest telecom IPOs in recent years. The company describes itself as the biggest independent fiber...
AgricultureThe Poultry Site

Shares in Brazil’s BRF soar after Marfrig seeks antitrust approval for BRF stake

In May, Marfrig announced publicly that it had bought 24% of BRF's outstanding shares, adding that it had no intention of influencing BRF's strategy or management. Marfrig's decision to seek an antitrust review of its purchase of a stake in Sao Paulo-listed BRF, Brazil's biggest poultry processor and owner of leading brands like Sadia, underscores the sensitivity of the investment.
Marketscryptobriefing.com

Bitcoin Could Crash Further, Says JP Morgan

A JP Morgan analyst says that Bitcoin's fair value is between $24,000 and $36,000 following the recent market correction and cooling interest in the asset. The note says that rising volatility is to blame for the recent loss of interest from institutions. JP Morgan will soon join the likes of...
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Brazil's Raizen signals IPO filing is imminent

Brazilian energy firm Raizen intends to file for an initial public offering "in the next days," the company said in a Monday night securities filing. In the filing, the company, a joint venture between Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDSa.L) and energy group Cosan SA (CSAN3.SA), said it would no longer offer forward-looking guidance in order to align its bookkeeping practices with auditors and advisors "in the context of a potential public offering."