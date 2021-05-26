Dfinity Commits $220M to Fund New Projects to Build on Internet Computer
Developers who want to gain access to the Dfinity projects fund should have plans to build solutions or products in one of the 5 listed focus areas. Dfinity, the blockchain firm that birthed the Internet Computer (ICP), has earmarked the sum of $220 million for application developments on its open-source protocol. Speaking at the Coindesk organized Consensus Event on Tuesday, Dominic Williams, founder of the Dfinity Foundation and the Chief Scientist of the Internet Computer highlighted the protocol as a “sovereign physical layer,” which markedly differentiates it from proof-of-stake infrastructure that runs on cloud services offered by top tech firms like Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN).www.coinspeaker.com