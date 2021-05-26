Dfinity Commits $220M to Fund New Projects to Build on Internet Computer

The cryptocurrency market has turned into a perfect investment alternative for retail as well as institutional investors. It has grown to become a $2 trillion industry as mainstream adoption came knocking this bull season. The price volatility of these digital assets works in both ways as it helps people to make a good profit in a short period while on red days it can lead to significant losses as well. However, the most important aspect is the transfer of value where fluctuation in prices can make it complex to transfer it or lose some value during the exchange. This is where stablecoins come into play as it ensures a stable value against the market volatility, but the popular stablecoins such as USDT lack transparency and have often been marred into controversy. The value of USDT often falls below $1 and even rises above the pegged value during extreme market fluctuations.