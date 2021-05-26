Robinhood IPO on Horizon with $30 Billion Valuation Expected

Goldman Sachs analyst Christopher Merwin downgraded Benefitfocus (NASDAQ: BNFT) from Neutral to Sell with a price target of $13.00. The analyst comments "As a pure-play vendor of benefit management services, we believe Benefitfocus continues to face significant competition from cloud based HCM suites and other pure play vendors which are growing meaningfully faster. The company is currently going through business restructuring and in the process has churned out some key customers, which is pressuring revenue growth. We believe the upcoming 2Q open enrollment season will be critical for BNFT, though new business traction could take several quarters to flow into revenue growth - and even then we don't expect to see a significant uplift to growth given ongoing competitive and cyclical pressures. Due to limited near-term catalysts, we are downgrading BNFT from Neutral to Sell with a price target of $13, implying 12% downside vs. 30% average upside for our coverage universe."