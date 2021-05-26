Robinhood IPO on Horizon with $30 Billion Valuation Expected
Robinhood IPO will offer over 22 million Class A shares, whereby they will be priced at $16-$19 per stock. Robinhood Markets Inc, an America-based fintech company, has inched its way towards a $30+ billion IPO deal following immense growth in the past year. Its rapid development is attributed to its trading platform’s user-friendliness and simplicity, making it popular among the younger generation. Currently, it boasts of about 13 million users and a net value of over $11 billion having experienced a revenue ascent to around $260 million in 2020 from around $110 million in 2019.www.coinspeaker.com