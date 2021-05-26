Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Robinhood IPO on Horizon with $30 Billion Valuation Expected

Posted by 
Coinspeaker
Coinspeaker
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Robinhood IPO will offer over 22 million Class A shares, whereby they will be priced at $16-$19 per stock. Robinhood Markets Inc, an America-based fintech company, has inched its way towards a $30+ billion IPO deal following immense growth in the past year. Its rapid development is attributed to its trading platform’s user-friendliness and simplicity, making it popular among the younger generation. Currently, it boasts of about 13 million users and a net value of over $11 billion having experienced a revenue ascent to around $260 million in 2020 from around $110 million in 2019.

www.coinspeaker.com
Coinspeaker

Coinspeaker

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
60K+
Views
ABOUT

CoinSpeaker’s coverage spans every aspect of Finance, Stocks, Technologies, FinTech, Blockchain, Cryptocurrencies, Payments and Commerce spheres. We're featuring a mix of regular News, Tech Wraps, daily and weekly Market Updates, expert interviews and much more, always striving to deliver the core story in a simple and to-the-point factual style.

 https://www.coinspeaker.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Warren Buffett
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Lawsuits#Silicon Valley#Valuation#Trading Stock#Stock Trading#Robinhood Markets Inc#Fintech Company#Robinhood Ipo Robinhood#Robinhood Users#Investment#Investor#Revenue#Volatile Stocks#Venture Capitalists#Prospectus#Money#Immense Growth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Stock Market
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
News Break
Amazon
Related
Businesspalmbeachgroup.com

Robinhood to Offer Pre-IPO Opportunities

Last month, popular online brokerage Robinhood launched a new platform that will allow retail investors the opportunity to buy shares in initial public offerings (IPOs). In a blog post, Robinhood said, “Most IPO shares typically go to institutions or wealthier investors. With IPO Access, everyday investors at Robinhood will have the chance to get in at the IPO price.”
BusinessNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Here's What Investors Can Expect From Bill Ackman's Universal Music SPAC Deal

Company: Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (PSTH) Business: Pershing Square Tontine Holdings is a special purpose acquisition company ("SPAC"). The firm does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York.
MarketsMissoulian

3 Things New Investors Should Do in a Bear Market

Bear markets are tough on all investors, but they can be especially nerve-wracking for new investors who are still learning the ropes. Some may feel they're doing something wrong because they're losing money, and that could tempt them to make decisions that turn a temporary loss into a permanent one. If you're new to investing and aren't sure how to handle a market crash, try some of these tips.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

5 Must-Know Investing Rules for Anyone New to Stocks

If you're thinking of investing in the stock market, you might be feeling a little intimidated, realizing that there's a lot you don't know. That's quite reasonable, but don't let it keep you from jumping in, as there are few better ways to build significant wealth over the long term than by investing in stocks.
StocksStreetInsider.com

dLocal Limited (DLO) IPO Opens 48% Higher

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Today's IPO for dLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO) opened for trading at $31 after pricing 29,411,765 Class A common shares at $21, above the expected price range of $16 to $18 per share.
StocksStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Goldman Sachs Downgrades Benefitfocus (BNFT) to Sell

Goldman Sachs analyst Christopher Merwin downgraded Benefitfocus (NASDAQ: BNFT) from Neutral to Sell with a price target of $13.00. The analyst comments "As a pure-play vendor of benefit management services, we believe Benefitfocus continues to face significant competition from cloud based HCM suites and other pure play vendors which are growing meaningfully faster. The company is currently going through business restructuring and in the process has churned out some key customers, which is pressuring revenue growth. We believe the upcoming 2Q open enrollment season will be critical for BNFT, though new business traction could take several quarters to flow into revenue growth - and even then we don't expect to see a significant uplift to growth given ongoing competitive and cyclical pressures. Due to limited near-term catalysts, we are downgrading BNFT from Neutral to Sell with a price target of $13, implying 12% downside vs. 30% average upside for our coverage universe."
BusinessFinancial-Planning.com

Voices: The world still needs Goldman Sachs, even if Warren Buffett doesn't

Warren Buffett, until last year a devoted shareholder of big U.S. banks, has moved on to their challengers. Does that spell the end of his faith in the traditional financial sector?. This week, Berkshire Hathaway Inc. poured $500 million into Brazil’s Nubank — the fintech company’s largest single investment —...
StocksPosted by
TheStreet

Tech Stocks Roundup: Social Media and FAANG Stocks Surge

The tech sector has been one of the most volatile in recent months and many are wondering if a bubble is forming. But, the sector has been gaining recently as innovations, deals, and new products are announced. Chris Versace, the co-manager of Trifecta Stocks and Stocks Under $10, and Ed...
StocksPosted by
MarketRealist

Is AI-Based AMOM ETF a Good Investment or Just a Fad?

ETF investing is as popular as ever, and over the years, fund houses have offered differentiated products. In 2019, South-Korea-based fintech group Qraft introduced the AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum ETF (AMOM). Is AMOM a good investment for you?. Article continues below advertisement. AMOM, an actively managed fund, “leverages the...
Stocksnews8000.com

Dogecoin Is Crashing: Is Now the Time to Invest?

The price of Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) has plummeted by nearly 40% since its peak in mid-May, the latest in the wild roller-coaster ride the cryptocurrency has been on since the beginning of the year. Dogecoin originally started as a joke back in 2013, but it’s caused real waves in the...
StocksMotley Fool

3 Popular Robinhood Stocks to Buy and Never Sell

Do you know what the hardest thing for investors to do is? Nothing. That's right -- simply waiting patiently. It's been said that 99% of long-term investing is doing nothing. The other 1% involves finding the right stocks to buy so that you don't have to do anything. Unfortunately, a...
Marketscheddar.com

Investing Platform Robinhood Expected to Launch Its Own IPO

It has certainly been a storied year for the financial services platform Robinhood. Now the retail investment app could be looking to launch an IPO of its own, according to multiple reports. Donald Stalter, a partner at Global Founders Capital, said the platform’s ability to attract young investors really catapulted it and is likely one of the reasons for the expected offering. At the height of the meme stock craze, the platform halted trading after it said volatility in the market impacted the collateral deposit it owed to clearinghouses, drawing a lot of scrutiny from the public and also Congress.