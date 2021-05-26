Cancel
Science

Large Study of SARS-CoV-2 Viral Loads Yields Insights into Infectiousness

Genetic Engineering News
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQuestions surrounding SARS-CoV-2’s infectiousness have loomed large over the COVID-19 pandemic since the first infections were reported: Who is most infectious and when? How does the severity of symptoms correspond to infectiousness? What viral load is required to spread the virus?. Now, to better understand and estimate infectiousness in COVID-19...

www.genengnews.com
